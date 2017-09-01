Pennsylvania in focus: Soda, pre-K, beer, and the latest in the fight over Philly beverage tax

Philadelphia Inquirer: Soda, pre-K, beer, and the latest in the fight over Philly beverage tax

One shows children in graduation caps holding hands and smiling. The other targets the fact that soda is now taxed at a higher rate than beer in Philadelphia.

Those advertisements represent the latest round of the battle over Philadelphia’s tax on sweetened beverages, which has assumed some of the ugliness of an election campaign. Eight months after the tax went into effect, and as both sides wait to hear whether the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will take up the issue, money continues to pour into attempts to win over the court of public opinion.

As television and radio spots hit the airwaves this summer, the beverage tax fell short of initial projections for its first six months. And it raised $6.5 million in July, according to Mayor Kenney’s office — less than the $7.7 million monthly average needed to reach a projected $92 million in fiscal year 2018.

Patriot News: State agencies vary in amount of time, money spent on recognizing employees

With the day approaching when the nation pays tribute to the contributions that workers make to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of the country, it seemed like a good time to look at how state agencies recognize the contributions of their employees.

The way agencies celebrate their workers’ efforts and service to the commonwealth varies greatly, ranging from a mention in an email to a reception with live music or an awards luncheon.

PennLive surveyed 11 executive branch and some independent agencies about their employee recognition programs, which for agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction are limited – or at least supposed to be – to costing no more than $50 a person, according to a management directive.

But none of the agencies surveyed spent as much as the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency did in 2007 when it took its employees and guests on a Hersheypark outing at a cost of $79,000 that earned a mention in a performance audit of the agency by former state Auditor General Jack Wagner.

York Daily Record: Pa. law: Sure, your blue hair looks great, kid (if you’re a public school student)

Public schools in Pennsylvania are free to require their students wear uniforms, but they don’t have the same authority when it comes to controlling students’ hair style and color, according to state law.

In Pennsylvania public schools, “how you wear your hair is considered a form of self-expression,” said Mary Catherine Roper, the deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union in Pennsylvania.

Roper focused on legal protections for students at public schools, noting it’s “harder to put together a legal objection” to stricter dress codes at private schools.

While public schools can step in when a student’s hair presents a safety concern or a disruption to education, Roper said those determinations should be made on a case-by-case basis.