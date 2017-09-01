Colorado in focus: Colorado Springs brewery to close, citing minimum wage hike and construction

The Gazette: Colorado Springs brewery to close, citing minimum wage hike and construction

The dual squeezes of a voter-approved minimum wage hike and ongoing, major construction at nearby properties have spelled the end for Triple S Brewing Co. in downtown Colorado Springs.

The downtown craft brewery and restaurant closed Aug. 26, about a month shy of its two-year anniversary at 318 E. Colorado Ave., owner Steve Stowell said in an email. The brewery’s tenure was cut short by unforeseeable factors that “conspired to make the business untenable,” Stowell said.

Denver Post: Denver rents up another 3 percent over last 12 months, well above national average

It is 3 percent more expensive to rent a place to live in Denver than it was a year ago, according to recent data, and analysts don’t see things getting any cheaper in the next year.

Apartment-finding firm Apartment List released its monthly rental report for Denver early Friday.

After seeing a steady rise from January through July, rental rates in Denver inched up a modest 0.3 percent in August, according to the report. Median rates for a one-bedroom apartment hit $1,070. Two-bedroom units hit $1,350 in the city. That’s a 3 percent increase over the median rates from August 2016, according to Apartment List. Statewide, one- and two-bedroom rents rose 3.8 percent August to August.

The Daily Camera: Boulder says state regulators offered ‘clear path’ to city-owned utility

The regulators at the Public Utilities Commission, who deliberated Wednesday in Boulder’s municipalization case, have laid out “a clear path forward” for continued pursuit of a city-run electric utility, the city said.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the city noted the fact that the commissioners — whose deliberation followed a nine-day trial that began in late July — are primed to give conditional and partial approval to a list of assets Boulder has proposed acquiring from Xcel Energy, the incumbent electric provider from which the city has been trying to separate.

The commission was not comfortable signing off on Boulder’s request to acquire Xcel substations, which are expected to be left out of the approved asset list when a final commission order is released in the next two weeks.