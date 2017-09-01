Minnesota in focus: Judge quashes petition to force Mayor Hodges to publish detailed budget

Minneapolis StarTribune: Judge quashes petition to force Mayor Hodges to publish detailed budget

Judge Mary Vasaly on Thursday quashed a petition to force Mayor Betsy Hodges to publish a detailed budget as soon as possible, a vindication for the mayor that settles a dispute she called frivolous and politically motivated.

Hodges filed a summary of her proposed 2018 budget on Aug. 15, the City Charter’s deadline for the Minneapolis mayor to produce a budget. She promised to release a detailed version by Sept. 12.

Carol Becker, an elected member of the Board of Estimate and Taxation who has challenged mayors in the past over similar delays, filed a petition two weeks ago asking a judge to force Hodges either to file the budget immediately or explain at a hearing why she wouldn’t.

Attorneys for the city of Minneapolis argued at the hearing last week that the document Hodges filed on Aug. 15 met the charter’s requirements, and Vasaly, who went through those requirements point by point in a judgment filed Thursday afternoon, agreed.

Minnesota Public Radio: Hagedorn, sole Republican running, sees path to a seat in Congress

When Tim Walz announced in March that he’d run for governor rather than re-election to his seat in Congress, his fellow Democrats scrambled to announce campaigns.

Six of them are competing for the DFL nomination next year, but there’s only one Republican in the race: Blue Earth native Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn, 55, ran in the 2014 and 2016 elections, and thinks 2018 will be the year he finally succeeds. His platform: shrinking the size and scope of the federal government, securing the borders, and outlawing abortion. “I want to partner with the president,” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn said he never stopped campaigning after losing to Walz last fall in the 1st District, which spans the southern part of the state from Wisconsin to South Dakota.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Protests to escalate against Enbridge pipelines in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan

Protests are ratcheting up against Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its Line 3 crude oil pipeline from Canada to Wisconsin, and against a separate aging Enbridge pipeline under the waterway linking Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas.

Six protesters were arrested this week near Superior, Wis., where Enbridge began work in June on a 12.5-mile segment amid plans to eventually replace Line 3, which carries Canadian tar sands crude from Alberta across North Dakota and northern Minnesota to its terminal in Superior.

The protesters briefly shut down construction Tuesday. Opponents of both pipelines plan Labor Day weekend actions in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The protest near Superior, by activists describing themselves as “water protectors,” echoes opposition by American Indians to the Dakota Access pipeline.