Wisconsin in focus: David A. Clarke Jr. resigns as Milwaukee County sheriff

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: David A. Clarke Jr. resigns as Milwaukee County sheriff

Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. — the controversial, Stetson-wearing official who rose to national prominence with his no-holds-barred conservative rhetoric — resigned his office Thursday.

Clarke, who is in his fourth term, submitted a resignation letter to Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on Thursday.

“After almost forty years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” Clarke said in a statement.

Craig Peterson, an adviser to Clarke, said the sheriff would make an announcement about his future next week. “The sheriff wants people to know that he appreciates his 15 years of service and the support he’s gotten from the residents of Milwaukee,” Peterson said.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin receives $66 million from feds to help ease its transportation budget

Wisconsin is getting $66 million in additional federal funding for roads, lending a small bit of good news for Republican lawmakers as they try to write the state’s transportation budget next week.

The state is receiving nearly twice what it normally gets in what is known as redistribution aid, but far less than the $341 million in aid that it sought.

The $66 million in additional aid could help the Legislature’s budget committee as it seeks to reach a compromise between Senate Republicans and Assembly Republicans. The GOP controls both houses, but have differed on how to fund roads and help close a $1 billion gap between the state’s road building plans and the amount of money it is expected to have available for transportation over the next two years.

The Joint Finance Committee could take up transportation funding as soon as Tuesday.

Wisconsin State Journal: Milwaukee, Dane counties most affected by proposed fee for hybrid, electric vehicles