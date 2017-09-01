Michigan in focus: ‘Broke’ Kilpatrick ordered to pay Detroit $1.5M

The Detroit News: ‘Broke’ Kilpatrick ordered to pay Detroit $1.5M

A federal judge Thursday ordered former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to pay more than $1.5 million to the city’s water department as restitution from the City Hall corruption scandal.

The city, however, is unlikely to collect. Kilpatrick recently said he has 96 cents in the prison bank account and is locked up until 2037.

The order addresses one of the lingering issues stemming from the landmark trial that ended with Kilpatrick convicted of running a criminal enterprise out of City Hall that included steering rigged water and sewer contracts to buddy Bobby Ferguson.

The $1,520,654 restitution bill is a 67 percent break from the $4.5 million U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds ordered following Kilpatrick’s trial in 2013.

Bedford Now: State representatives advocate for insurance reform

If the state legislature can pass auto insurance reform, Michigan residents might see a financial burden lifted.

Yet no bills are ready to come to the floor for consideration.

A few state representatives are hoping to expedite the process. State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, hosted an informational meeting and conversation on the topic Wednesday at the Monroe Bank & Trust headquarters. About 30 people attended the event, which featured State Rep. Lana Theis, R-Brighton Township, who chairs the house’s insurance committee.

Theis talked about the state’s insurance conundrum and showed several slides on the impact it has on residents.

Crain’s Business Detroit: Premiums in Michigan’s individual market may rise 28 percent

People buying their own health insurance on Michigan’s individual market could see the sticker price of premiums rise by nearly 28 percent on average next year if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to cut billions of dollars in payments to insurers.

Companies’ sky-high rate requests — which assume the cost-sharing reductions will occur — were made public by the state Friday. Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Patrick McPharlin said he’s hopeful insurers will be allowed to change to a lower set of rates if the state receives a commitment that the cost-sharing payments will be made.