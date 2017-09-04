Haupt: The forgotten faces of American labor

“As we celebrate Labor Day, we honor the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights, which are so critical to our strong and successful labor force.”
– Elizabeth Esty
The dynamic contributions of our ladies of past generations are overshadowed by today’s “mock feminism.” Real American women had a profound effect on our society, economy, and our liberty during the course of our history. One needs only to look at the strategic roles women played during our war times. From the Revolutionary War’s “Molly Pitcher” to the thousands in our military today, our nation’s women have timely impacted our historical conflicts. They transformed necessity into opportunities for women today. This was cogent during Worl War II, when more than 200,000 women served in the military, and more than 6 million flooded the American workforce from 1941 to 1945.
“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”
– Margaret Thatcher
Rosie the Riveter is a U.S. cultural icon, representative of the patriotic American women who worked in factories and shipyards during WWII. Many of these patriots produced munitions as well as other strategic war supplies to propel our troops to an allied victory. These women stepped up and took jobs their male counterparts left behind. Male workers in machine shops and foundries needed replacing and they answered the call. Rosie the Riveter became a symbol of our women’s new economic and social power. Her story spread worldwide as images of female war-workers appeared in allied countries. They became media icons on government posters that encouraged us to support the war!
“Strong woman harvest the spoils of war with coy ennobled valor.”
– W. Howard
Today, few Americans are fully aware that women played an important part in providing them with many opportunities in the workplace. These are a result of the strategic roles that our mothers and grandmothers played in WWII. Unfortunately, what little knowledge we have is often limited to those such as Rosie the Riveter. We hear of the wives and mothers left to manage households, waiting to hear from their soldiering spouses abroad. Rosie was a trail-blazing feminist who captivated the world with her female might. But there were many essential roles our patriotic women filled during the second Great War that contributed greatly to our labor force. They are the forgotten “faces of labor.”
“It is amazing what a woman can do if only she ignores what men tell her she can’t.”
– Chris Carns
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, our government called upon our factories to produce war goods. The workplace atmosphere was often tense. This was due to resentment of labor union bosses dictating policy to reluctant manufacturers throughout the 1930s. Many companies were feeling the sting of aggressive attempts to control free markets. The last thing they wanted was the feds flexing their mussel over production-line, war-time profiteering. To appease them and minimize past friction, they sent an olive branch to our zealous women. They trained them and helped care for their children. The UAW produced a poster in 1942 showing management and women aligned maintaining an assembly line. This powerful poster read:
“Together We Can Do It!”
– UAW
The need to mobilize the population behind the war effort was so compelling, political and social leaders agreed men must change their perceptions of gender with a national emergency at hand. This brought about sacrifices, new jobs, new skills, and opportunities for America’s women. The new U.S. secret weapon was the women who mobilized to meet the new challenges demanded of them. As U.S. government and industry rapidly expanded to meet wartime needs, our women made this possible. Women were needed to fill traditional male jobs and roles during the war and needed little encouragement to answer the call. As each U.S. factory retooled for war production, this greatly expanded industrial output made women the nation’s most dominant labor force. Our women kept the country running, working night shifts and weekends to meet the pressing needs of our war machine. They showed the whole world:
“We make the things that matter, matter.”
– Teresa Funke
Before the war, many occupations were reserved for men in most states. But the war changed this quickly. Women contributed in a variety of ways to preserve world liberty and national peace. They labored in factories and became civic leaders. They sold war bonds, rolled bandages, coordinated blood drives, and ran civil defense teams. They tended Victory Gardens, and entertained returning troops on leave. They recycled scarce materials needed by our armies. They managed the strains of rationing gas, tires, sugar, meat, silk; shoes, and even “nylons” and many other necessary war commodities. And they did this while sustaining their families, though many knew they would face mourning after the war. They were aware that:
“Only the dead have seen the end of war.”
– Plato
Before the war, there were few opportunities for women to make full use of their academics. But the government knew they needed qualified leaders to teach and to train, and turned immediately to readily identifiable women. The government was fully aware of the unleashed power possessed by our women in scholastic institutions. They tapped into this energetic labor force immediately. And they responded with fervor from networks of university-trained women. Women were recruited for government service, education, military and civilian management jobs. Our “Government Girls” came from all over the country to Washington, and ran our ever-expanding war-time machine. They were the army fighting on the home front behind lines to defend us and support the war.
“A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.”
– Gloria Steinem
After the war, some women returned to their former places in society, while others refused to do so. Many had learned new skills and were prepared to use them, and they continue to contribute each day to our nation. Many knew they had finally achieved that economic and political clout they had not entertained before the war. They proved they were capable in any chosen role and have made remarkable contributions to industry, politics, and the military for decades since. And industry today is reaching out to qualified women as a result of the attainments of our WWII women. It was our American women who proved:
“Work is valued by the social value of the worker.”
– Gloria Steinem
The intent of Labor Day is to honor the social and economic achievements of American workers. It is a day of national tribute to the contributions so many made to the prosperity of our nation. The Industrial Revolution is considered the birth place of the modern labor movement. Although in 1830 women first appeared in this mechanized evolution, it was during WWII they brought the greatest influx of new faces in history to our workforce. They dispelled the mores and attitudes that reflected primeval values of past generations. They delivered lasting dignity to working women around the world. They opened doors that had been nailed closed. They challenged the credibility of social limitations with righteous indignation.
”Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.”
– Margaret Thatcher
America as well as organized labor benefited from these women. They voyaged into un-chartered waters and laid the cornerstone for modern labor today. Women are no longer an underclass in the work force because of these brave feminists.
“The abolition and suffrage movements progressed because we were never damaged by division; we should always remember that.”
– Gloria Steinem
Haupt: The forgotten faces of American labor
By William Haupt III / September 4, 2017
William Haupt III
William Haupt III is a retired professional journalist, citizen legislator in California for 40 plus years, and author. He got his start working to approve prop 13.
