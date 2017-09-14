Business groups oppose local income tax ideas floated by two Michigan cities

Two Michigan cities are considering local income taxes as a way to bolster revenues at a time when the Michigan Municipal League says resources going to municipalities are shrinking.

Ann Arbor and East Lansing have both been studying the issue, but only East Lansing has moved to place an income tax measure on its November ballot. Twenty-two Michigan cities currently have income tax measures on the books, with 18 of them levying a 1 percent tax on residents and a 0.5 percent tax on those who work within their borders, according the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce has called on East Lansing to remove the tax hike proposal from the ballot, arguing that it would increase costs for small businesses and make the region less attractive to talented workers. Some small businesses have suggested they may relocate or not consider expanding operations if the measure passes, according to Eric Dimoff, a chamber spokesman.

“We just think there must be a more thorough evaluation of the plan before it’s placed on the November ballot,” Dimoff told Watchdog.org.

The proposal calls for the city to lower property taxes as well, but East Lansing would still bring in an estimated $5 million annually above current revenues.

The chamber conducted a survey of its members showing 72 percent believed that the city income tax was not necessary, while 85 percent of the members opposed it, Dimoff said.

Many cities are struggling with long-term liabilities, including pension costs, but other options are open to them, he said. Indeed, Michigan State University has offered to help the city financially by offering $20 million in installment payments if the city agrees to pull the income tax proposal.

The Michigan Municipal League, however, paints a dire picture of how local governments in the state are financed. Between 2002 and 2012, the other 49 states all saw strong growth in municipal general revenues, with an expansion of 70 percent or more taking place in several states, according to league figures. Michigan, by contrast, saw its municipal revenues drop by nearly 10 percent during that time frame.

And while Michigan’s state revenues increased by nearly 30 percent during that decade, the revenues the state provides for local services plummeted by more than 56 percent, the league reports.

Others see city income taxes doing more harm than good. Such taxes will lead to more out-bound migration of residents while deterring businesses from coming in, according to Michael LaFaive, director of fiscal policy for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

“People are not sheep lining up to be sheared,” LaFaive told Watchdog.org. Having an additional local tax offers one less reason for people to call the city home, and relocation costs would be minimal, he said.

LaFaive pointed to a study done by the Mackinac Center in the 1990s that compared high-growth cities in Michigan to cities in the state that were in decline. All five of the cities in decline were found to have the highest rates of taxation.

Similarly, a 2011 national study conducted by Dean Stansel, an associate professor of economics at Florida Gulf Coast University, found that high rates of taxation correlated with slower growth in the nation’s metropolitan areas.

“What the evidence of the last three decades has shown is that metro areas with higher taxes have tended to have slower growth of population, employment and income,” Stansel’s study concluded.

“Just as businesses must keep costs low in order to successfully compete with other businesses for customers, governments must keep spending and taxes low in order to successfully compete with other governments for mobile residents and businesses,” Stansel concluded.

There are also questions about whether services provided by local governments in Michigan are necessary and cost-effective, according to LaFaive. Saginaw runs its own Japanese tea house, while Ann Arbor operates money-losing municipal golf courses, he said.

State Sen. Jack Brandenburg, R-Harrison Township, predicts that the East Lansing proposal will be beaten badly at the ballot box if voters understand its effects on the taxes they’re paying.

“These cities and municipalities, they better understand something … the people are maxed out as far as taxation goes,” Brandenburg told Watchdog.org.

Brandenburg has authored a bill that would phase out the state income tax over five years. In turn, the state would move to find other ways to bridge the resulting gap in the state budget. Not having an income tax would be a selling point for attracting new businesses and would help Michigan regain population, the senator said.

“We’ve lost too many people, and we are not gaining them back,” he said, noting that from 2000 to 2016, Texas gained 2.7 million people while Michigan added only 44,000.

And Brandenburg disagreed that Michigan cities were suffering inordinately.

“Cities in Michigan are very adequately taken care of,” the senator said. And he said he has not heard any talk of cities working to become more efficient and consolidating operations. They want to maintain spending and force the taxpayers to pick up the bill, according to Brandenburg.

“Taxpayers are tired of picking up the bill,” he said.