Colorado in focus: Boulder’s proposed 2018 budget sees city hike spending by 21 percent

The Daily Camera: Boulder’s proposed 2018 budget sees city hike spending by 21 percent

City Manager Jane Brautigam has proposed a 2018 budget that includes a 21 percent increase in spending compared to this year.

In a memo to the City Council — which will open discussions of the budget during a Sept. 12 study session — city staff laid out a plan for a $389.4 million budget.

The current budget sits at about $322 million, and the main reason for the substantial proposed increase is that Boulder plans to take on a series of costly capital projects next year, including $32 million in repairs to the Carter Lake Pipeline.

With capital spending taken out of the calculation, Boulder’s 2018 budget would see a 6.6 percent increase in operating expenses.

Among Brautigam’s requests for new operating money from the general fund is $750,000 for “community engagement” purposes, including an update to the city’s website.

The Gazette: Entertainment districts would be business friendly, but require trust and community support

It takes trust to let someone carry a beer from one business to another, to drink on the sidewalks or on a closed street.

Trust and an entertainment district.

The Colorado Springs City Council now is considering laws that would let businesses apply to create entertainment districts in which customers could wander, drink in hand, beyond the business’ boundaries. A council vote is set for Sept. 12. For some, the notion brings to mind drunken scenes such as on the Las Vegas Strip or on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. But advocates say safeguards can prevent such debauchery, and the districts would be business-friendly, money-making opportunities for the city and entrepreneurs alike. A police representative declined to comment on the council’s pending decision, but entertainment districts in other Colorado cities haven’t significantly increased crime, officials in those cities say.

Denver Post: Marijuana sales fund $9.2 million in school pot prevention, health care programs

School nurse Rhonda Valdez is on the front lines of student health at Wheat Ridge High School, treating myriad concerns — flu outbreaks, diabetes, severe allergies, body image issues, football-related concussions.

The job is rewarding and keeps her busy, but the longtime registered nurse and 18-year veteran of Jefferson County Schools is taking on a new role this fall. Valdez is among a vanguard of state-certified school nurses, social workers and counselors hired this year to try to keep marijuana out of the hands of youths.

The new positions are funded by a $9.2 million grant parceled out among 42 school districts and charter schools by the Colorado Department of Education. Money is going to districts and schools that are near legal pot shops and have created evidence-based plans to discourage underage use of marijuana, said Jeremy Meyer, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Education.

The legalization of recreational pot in Colorado in 2014 for anyone age 21 or older increased the likelihood of use by underage residents, the CDE said.