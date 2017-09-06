Pennsylvania in focus: When is a question illegal? Bethlehem police say questioner broke law at Pat Toomey town hall

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: When is a question illegal? Bethlehem police say questioner broke law at Pat Toomey town hall

Ask a stupid question … get a criminal charge for an answer.

That may be the fate of Northampton County resident Simon Radecki, who posed a deeply uncomfortable, and some say threatening, query about immigration to Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey at a Thursday-night town hall televised on Bethlehem public TV station PBS39.

Bethlehem police appear poised to charge Mr. Radecki for the incident, a move that concerns some civil-rights advocates.

“He didn’t disturb the meeting,” said ACLU of Pennsylvania legal director Vic Walczak. “He was trying to ask a question.”

After thanking Mr. Toomey for appearing, Mr. Radecki said, “We’ve been here for a while. You probably haven’t seen the news. Can you confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped?”

The ensuing four-second pause was punctuated by Mr. Toomey uttering “uhhhh,” before Mr. Radecki added, “The reason I ask is because that’s the reality of families that suffer deportation …”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Work on South Side ‘Highline’ at historic terminal gets boost from $15 million in tax credits

A local developer has been awarded $15 million in new markets tax credits to help finance a major overhaul of a historic cargo warehouse on the South Side.

Downtown-based McKnight Realty Partners is using the money to help convert vacant floors at the River Walk Corporate Centre into creative office space and to turn an asphalt street that runs through the complex to the Monongahela River into a public green space as part of a project it has dubbed the “Highline.”

Completed in 1906, the massive historic terminal with its riverfront prominence at one time was considered the largest cargo warehouse between New York City and Chicago. It was built to accommodate street traffic, barges and trains, as many as five at one time.

It is now an office complex measuring 868,000 square feet. McKnight is planning to convert 60,000-square-foot vacant floors into create office space, keeping historic elements like exposed brick and beams.

The Patriot News: Most expensive counties to live in Pa.

Financial technology company, SmartAsset has completed a study showing where the most expensive places to live in Pennsylvania.

The company’s affordability index takes several things into consideration including median income, average closing costs, annual property tax, annual homeowner’s insurance and average annual mortgage payment.

PennLive has listed the state’s most affordable places to live according to the study, as well as the state’s most expensive places to live as well as counties in central Pennsylvania.