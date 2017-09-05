Minnesota in focus: Fast food workers strike and rally on Labor Day in St. Paul for $15 minimum wage

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Fast food workers strike and rally on Labor Day in St. Paul for $15 minimum wage

About 200 fast food workers and community supporters rallied for a strike Monday morning to push for a $15 minimum wage.

“Hold the burgers, hold the fries, make our wages super sized,” attendees chanted, according to Stephanie Gasca, one of the event organizers. Fast food workers organized with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha (Center for Workers United in the Struggle) for a rally in the morning and a day-long strike.

The Labor Day rally took place outside McDonald’s on Seventh Street West near Madison Street in St. Paul, but employees from fast food restaurants all over the city attended.

So many workers came from a McDonald’s in Minneapolis (at Lake Street near 31st Avenue) that the restaurant was temporarily closed until at least 4 p.m.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Minnesota firm tricked into illegal technology shipment to Iran, feds say

A Minnesota company was duped into exporting sensitive technology that wound up being shipped to Iran in violation of U.S. export controls, according to a recently unsealed federal indictment.

The indictment names a Malaysian company and two former employees, accusing them of shipping the components to an Iranian firm with close ties to the Iranian government.

The indictment doesn’t name the Minnesota company, but a subsequent court filing includes a screenshot of an e-mail addressed to Thief River Falls-based Digi-Key, a large distributor of electronic components such as capacitors, oscillators and integrated circuits.

According to the charges, the company believed it was sending digital communications equipment to “Green Wave Telecommunication, Sdn Bhn” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But Green Wave later sent the devices to Iran in violation of export controls that cite “national security and anti-terrorism reasons,” according to the indictment.

Minnesota Public Radio: Diversity grows in Minn. schools, but not on school boards

When Abdi Sabrie moved to Mankato, Minn., in 2009, he wasn’t impressed with the local school district’s programs for non-English-speaking students.

“It was unacceptable,” he recalled, “how this particular group of students was not being served.”

Sabrie, a Somali-American, didn’t believe the oversight was intentional but that “there was no one familiar with their needs and their background.”

So, Sabrie ran for Mankato’s school board to take on that and other issues he saw facing the district. He ran in 2011 and in 2013 … and in 2015. Sabrie said he was planning to run “forever” until he got elected.