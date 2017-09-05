Wisconsin in focus: With billions at stake, lawmakers prepare for weighty week on budget, Foxconn bills

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: With billions at stake, lawmakers prepare for weighty week on budget, Foxconn bills
When measured purely in money, this could be the most momentous week of action ever at the Wisconsin Capitol.
After weeks of debate and delays, two big bills are expected to move forward in the next several days — the budget and a separate multibillion-dollar plan to bring a flat-screen plant to southeastern Wisconsin.
GOP lawmakers have said they hope to settle their differences over road funding and taxes, a challenging step that would clear the way for a final budget committee vote on the state’s two-year, $76 billion tax and spending plan.
In this same four-day work week, the Joint Finance Committee is also supposed to vote on paying up to $2.85 billion in cash to Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan to secure a factory employing as many as 13,000 workers. The plan would be the largest public subsidies ever offered to a private group in Wisconsin by a factor of more than 10.
The Capital Times: Report: Wisconsin unemployment rate great, but other economic factors are cause for concern
When Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 8 percent. Now, it’s at 3.2 percent, a fact the governor has celebrated.
But a report from from the Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS), a nonpartisan think-tank based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, wants to remind Wisconsinites that the health of the economy can’t be encompassed in a single statistic.
“(The) unemployment rate, so often touted by the Governor, is just one indicator; other data helps draw a picture that is more nuanced and markedly less worthy of celebration,” it states.
For starters, that unemployment rate doesn’t apply to the African-American population in the state, the “The State of Working Wisconsin 2017: Facts & Figures” report, released Friday, said. Other areas of concern include a shrinking middle class, slow wage and private-sector job growth, and a decline in union representation.
Green Bay Press-Gazette: Allouez Village Board to discuss Green Bay Correctional Institution plans
It’s an especially important week in Allouez, where the Village Board will consider development news both good and bad.
Green Bay’s mayor also is taking steps to raise awareness about heart disease.
Here’s a rundown of key government meetings and events this week in Brown County.
The Allouez Village Board on Tuesday will talk about the Green Bay Correctional Institution, which has an uncertain future in the village.