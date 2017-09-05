Wisconsin in focus: With billions at stake, lawmakers prepare for weighty week on budget, Foxconn bills

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: With billions at stake, lawmakers prepare for weighty week on budget, Foxconn bills

When measured purely in money, this could be the most momentous week of action ever at the Wisconsin Capitol.

After weeks of debate and delays, two big bills are expected to move forward in the next several days — the budget and a separate multibillion-dollar plan to bring a flat-screen plant to southeastern Wisconsin.

GOP lawmakers have said they hope to settle their differences over road funding and taxes, a challenging step that would clear the way for a final budget committee vote on the state’s two-year, $76 billion tax and spending plan.

In this same four-day work week, the Joint Finance Committee is also supposed to vote on paying up to $2.85 billion in cash to Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan to secure a factory employing as many as 13,000 workers. The plan would be the largest public subsidies ever offered to a private group in Wisconsin by a factor of more than 10.

The Capital Times: Report: Wisconsin unemployment rate great, but other economic factors are cause for concern