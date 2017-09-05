Michigan in focus: 6 key battles Michigan’s lawmakers could tackle this fall

Detroit Free Press: 6 key battles Michigan’s lawmakers could tackle this fall

The continuing battles over no-fault auto insurance, municipal employee pensions and retirement benefits, road funding, mental health services, aid for Flint residents and the rare possibility of an override of a Gov. Rick Snyder veto will confront legislators when they return to Lansing on Wednesday after a two-month summer break.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the state House of Representatives and Senate have a wish list of priorities they’d like to tackle through the end of the year. Not all will get a hearing — Republicans control the majority and the agenda in both chambers and may not allow debates or votes on many Democratic proposals. Some will probably get pushed into next year.

But there are a few issues that all can agree will become a focus during the next three months.

The Detroit News: Lawmakers seek policy shifts in federal spending bill

Most of Michigan’s House Republicans and Democrats will be looking to influence federal policy in an upcoming spending bill.

The five House Democrats have filed an amendment that would block spending federal money to implement President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Three proposals sponsored by delegation members would restrict Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ directive to expand the government’s asset forfeiture program, which lets police confiscate private property that is suspected of being connected to criminal activity.

Another by Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Dryden aims to send a message to the Canadian government that it should stop plans to build a nuclear waste repository less than a mile from Lake Huron in Ontario.

Lansing State Journal: What happened the last time Michigan tried to suspend state worker contracts?

Gov. Jennifer Granholm and the Legislature were at each other’s throats, scrambling for a way to raise nearly $2 billion and avoid a state government shutdown only two days away.

Some 35,000 state employees faced layoffs. Hundreds of them lined the sidewalk outside the Capitol Commons Center in downtown Lansing, carrying placards saying things like, “Layoffs for lawmakers.” Hundreds more clogged a conference room in the Capitol Commons basement, where four gubernatorial appointees had been asked to flex a constitutional muscle they’d never flexed before.

Such was the scene on Sept. 28, 2007, the only time the Michigan Civil Service Commission even considered using a power it had given itself known as “rules of general applicability.” The clause in the policies governing state workersallowed commissioners to impose changes on all employees, even if those changes conflicted with terms of union contracts.