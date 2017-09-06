Colorado in focus: Boulder eyes new middle-income housing requirement for developers

The Daily Camera: Boulder eyes new middle-income housing requirement for developers
Residential developers in Boulder would have to dedicate 5 percent of their projects as affordable to middle-income earners, under a plan advanced by the City Council.
The council will revisit the matter Sept. 19, but during a two-hour discussion Tuesday, it supported city staff’s proposal to “repeal and replace” the program through which developers in Boulder are required to contribute to the city’s stock of housing priced below the market rate.
For the last two decades, this program — referred to by city staff as “Inclusionary Housing” — has focused on the promotion of housing affordable to those who qualify as low to moderate on the income scale.
Developers must either dedicate 20 percent of the units in their projects to that income level, or satisfy the requirement by building units off-site, giving the city land or giving the city cash in lieu of constructing any actual units.
ABC 7: VA watchdog finds some problems at Colorado benefits office
A federal watchdog agency says a Denver-area office of the Veterans Affairs Department made mistakes on some benefit claims and processed others late, but no system-wide problems were found.
The VA’s Office of Inspector General said Tuesday it reviewed 60 claims processed by a Veterans Affairs office in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
The agency says the Lakewood office correctly processed 28 of 30 claims for traumatic brain injury and 26 of 30 claims for two other types of benefits.
The review found overpayments totaling about $51,000 and underpayments totaling about $19,000.
Denver Post opinion: Maximize economic growth by welcoming immigrants
A year ago, candidate Donald Trump made immigration a cornerstone of his campaign messaging. Now President Trump’s best proposal on immigration is inadequate and mean-spirited.
We’re not talking about Trump’s dream of building a wall between the United States and Mexico. Sure, the president is threatening to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t come up with money for it. But the wall will never be part of a serious immigration discussion, outside the most xenophobic and bigoted circles, at least as long as there are 41 Democrats in the Senate.
No, this is about Trump’s endorsement of a Senate bill that would cut in half the number of legal immigrants entering the country. In recent years, the federal government has issued about 1 million green cards annually. The bill would reduce that to about 500,000.
The bill also would create a “merit-based” immigration system that prioritizes immigrants with job skills over those with family ties. Immigrants with family ties to legal residents and citizens now receive about two-thirds of green cards.