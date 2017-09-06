GOP House plan uses reserves to balance Pennsylvania budget

Pennsylvania House Republicans have released a plan to use reserves to help balance this year’s budget and pay off a deficit from last fiscal year.

According to a news release from the Commonwealth Foundation, the GOP plan seeks to use government fund surpluses from the state’s “rarely scrutinized shadow budget, which accounts for 60 percent of state government’s cost.”

As of Sept. 5, about $9.6 billion in surplus revenue was held in these accounts.

“The state ended last fiscal year with a $1.5 billion deficit, or just 16 percent of fund surpluses,” the Commonwealth Foundation said in a news release. “The House proposal would make one-time transfers from the balances of 41 of these funds to pay last year’s debt. In addition, the plan covers this fiscal year’s budget imbalance through a series of one-time and recurring changes to the fiscal, tax, and administrative codes.”

Foundation Vice President and COO Nathan Benefield said using reserves to pay off deficits is a good use of taxpayer money.

“It’s appropriate to use money taxpayers have already paid to fund the bills owed because of last year’s overspending,” Benefield said in the news release. “For years, the state’s shadow budget has built up excess balances with little scrutiny or oversight. We applaud House lawmakers for reprioritizing these tax dollars.”

Benefield said the House plan is better than the Senate’s plan to raise taxes.

“This is a major shift from the Senate-passed revenue plan which relies on borrowing and taxing Pennsylvanians’ heating, electric, and phone bills to help to pay for last year’s budget deficit and this year’s spending increases,” he said. “The House plan will spare families and job creators from major tax hikes and avoid costly borrowing schemes that would harm economic growth.”