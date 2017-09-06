Minnesota in focus: Sen. Franken will not back Trump’s pick for 8th Circuit Court

Minneapolis StarTribune: Sen. Franken will not back Trump’s pick for 8th Circuit Court

U.S. Sen. Al Franken will not back a Minnesota Supreme Court justice who is President Donald Trump’s pick for a federal judgeship.

Franken, D-Minn., announced Tuesday that he will oppose the nomination of Justice David Stras to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he finds Stras too conservative for an already conservative bench. By Senate tradition, Franken’s opposition effectively derails the nomination of Stras.

“The president should be seeking out judges who bridge the issues that divide us,” Franken said in a statement Tuesday. “I fear that Justice Stras’s views and philosophy would lead him to reinforce those divisions and steer the already conservative Eighth Circuit even further to the right.”

Stras, who once clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is well regarded by colleagues from both sides of the aisle, who have called him a fair-minded scholar and consensus builder. A White House spokesperson told the Star Tribune the Senate Judiciary Committee should hold hearings on Stras with or without support from Minnesota’s senators.

Minnesota public radio: Court upholds dismissal of challenge to teacher tenure law

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging teacher tenure.

Lead plaintiff Tiffini Forslund and other Minnesota parents sued the state and several school districts last year claiming that Minnesota statutes protect ineffective teachers and contribute to the state’s achievement gap between white students and students of color.

The plaintiffs challenged requirements that teachers be laid off in order of seniority when the district and the local union have not negotiated an alternate plan. They also challenged steps schools are required to follow before they can fire tenured teachers.

The suit was dismissed by Ramsey County District Court in October. The appeals court judge affirmed that decision saying the complaint is an issue for the Legislature, not the courts.

Minnesota Post: Frey says ‘real’ police reform means changing the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department

Jacob Frey’s timing couldn’t have been better. Or worse. Last Thursday, he was meeting in Uptown with a Minneapolis group interested in police reform, just hours after a proposal he’d initiated to direct city staff to explore ways of encouraging police officers to live in the city had passed the City Council — a move that came in response to another recitation of residency statistics showing that fewer than one in 10 Minneapolis police officers live within the city’s borders.

The problem: A trifecta of sporting events and the resulting traffic mess meant that the number of people in the audience was limited. In any case, he was ready when one of the attendees at the meeting, convened by South Minneapolis People Power, a project of the ACLU, asked what he would do to address that issue. “We want police officers to come from the community,” Frey said. “We want people to be invested in the neighborhoods in which they are serving. You’re more invested in the neighborhood in which you are living.”

Frey didn’t offer a lot of specifics on how the city might increase the numbers, saying he wanted to be open to ideas from city staff. But one idea mentioned earlier that day was subsidizing rents or living expenses for cops who choose to live in Minneapolis, even having landlords trade lower rents for the safety benefits of having police officers as tenants.

But the questions from those attending the meeting, the second in a series of sitdowns South Minneapolis People Power has held with mayoral candidates, also reflected a deep sense of skepticism that Frey — or any mayor — can solve the deparment’s problems.