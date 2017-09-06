Wisconsin in focus: Budget committee to take up transportation funding, Foxconn incentives

The Capital Times: Wisconsin budget committee to take up transportation funding, Foxconn incentives

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-Sheriff David Clarke to work for Trump PAC

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. will be taking a job with the primary super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.

America First Action announced that Clarke will serve as a spokesman and senior adviser for the group. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, took a similar job with the super PAC last month.

In its news release, America First Action emphasized that Clarke’s work for the super PAC represents just “one of his new endeavors.” Clarke abruptly resigned his $132,290-per-year job last week.

Clarke, sometimes dubbed “the people’s sheriff,” is scheduled to talk about his future during conservative commentator Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night. The former fourth-term sheriff has become a regular on the show over the past year.