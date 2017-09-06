Wisconsin in focus: Budget committee to take up transportation funding, Foxconn incentives

The Capital Times: Wisconsin budget committee to take up transportation funding, Foxconn incentives
Lawmakers on the state’s budget-writing committee plan to complete work on Wisconsin’s two-year spending plan this week, after stalling for more than two months.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to take up roads funding, tax cuts and a $3 billion tax incentive package for the electronics manufacturing company Foxconn.
As of last week, the Republican leaders who control both the state Senate and Assembly would only say they, along with Republican Gov. Scott Walker, had reached a deal on transportation funding “in principle.”
Lawmakers have struggled for months to reach agreement on how to close a projected $1 billion gap in the transportation fund. Assembly Republicans are resistant to allowing bonding without a corresponding revenue increase, while Senate Republicans have argued for more borrowing than what Walker’s budget originally proposed.
Wisconsin State Journal: Battle over mine pollution ramps up
Republicans say the repeal of Wisconsin’s so-called mining moratorium would leave in place a body of other Wisconsin laws to protect the environment.
But the repeal legislation contains 10 additional provisions that would relax those other protections, say conservationists who are fighting the proposal.
The proposal introduced last month would relax wetland and ground water protections, constrain the time regulators have to review mine plans, limit challenges to state mining permits, and exempt mine companies from fees that cover costs of ensuring safe handling of hazardous waste.
“The bill includes a laundry list of subsidies and give-aways for the mining industry at the expense of our environment,” said Dave Blouin, chairman of the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter’s mining committee.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-Sheriff David Clarke to work for Trump PAC
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. will be taking a job with the primary super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.
America First Action announced that Clarke will serve as a spokesman and senior adviser for the group. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, took a similar job with the super PAC last month.
In its news release, America First Action emphasized that Clarke’s work for the super PAC represents just “one of his new endeavors.” Clarke abruptly resigned his $132,290-per-year job last week.
Clarke, sometimes dubbed “the people’s sheriff,” is scheduled to talk about his future during conservative commentator Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night. The former fourth-term sheriff has become a regular on the show over the past year.