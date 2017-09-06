Michigan in focus: Domestic steel wants lasting fix from Trump tariffs

The Detroit News: Domestic steel wants lasting fix from Trump tariffs

Along the Detroit and Rouge rivers, Michigan steel workers watch the news out of Washington and hope.

“We still don’t have the orders we used to have,” said Cathy Ferguson, 43, who works at U.S. Steel Corp.’s Great Lakes Works facility in Ecorse. “I still worry if the company is going to be in business when I retire.”

The 17-year industry veteran and her husband, Jeffrey, 41, who also works at the mill, are two of thousands of workers waiting to see what President Donald Trump and his advisers will do to address foreign dumping of steel in the U.S.

Some steel officials anticipate that a Trump crackdown on imports would be a boon for the struggling industry, even as voices calling for the president to avoid a potential trade war with China have grown louder.

Detroit Free Press: Why Michigan gas prices are soaring

Gas prices just jumped in Michigan — and across America.

The reason? Harvey.

Average prices in all 50 states went up in the past week in the wake of the hurricane. The national average jumped by 25 cents a gallon to $2.64, according to figures released today by GasBuddy, a Boston-based firm that tracks prices.

It was the biggest weekly increase in a dozen years, when hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and caused prices to jump 49 cents in a week.

Grand Rapids Business Journal: Muskegon plans $15M convention center downtown

A $15-million convention center is being planned for downtown Muskegon.

The convention center will connect the LC Walker arena and Holiday Inn in downtown Muskegon.

A letter of intent was approved last month by city and county commissioners for the project, which will include a one-story, 40,000-square-foot building and two layers of parking underneath.

The convention center will also integrate existing space at the Holiday Inn.