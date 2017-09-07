Nevada economic development conference to highlight manufacturing employment opportunities, challenges

Nevada’s economy was among the hardest hit in the U.S. when the housing bubble burst back in 2009, but it has been one of the fastest growing in recent years. That’s the case when it comes to manufacturing in particular.



Tesla’s 2014 decision to partner with Panasonic to manufacture lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles at its mammoth “Gigafactory” in Sparks, not far from Reno, marked a high point in the state’s economic recovery and efforts to diversity its economic base, which has traditionally been dominated by gaming and tourism in and around Las Vegas.



Today, there are more Nevadans employed in manufacturing, and more manufacturing job openings in Nevada than there are qualified applicants, according to employment surveys and labor experts. That’s a shortfall and deficiency that exists not only in Nevada, but nationwide.

Manufacturing and Economic Development in Nevada

Academic, government, public and private-sector labor and employment experts will be gathering for the Nevada Economic Development Conference at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sept. 11-13 in a bid to highlight successful advanced manufacturing education and training programs that could be replicated and scaled up in the state and across the U.S., as well as share and analyze the latest data and thinking in efforts to come up with new solutions.



“They’ve been having some success with [public-private manufacturing training partnership] programs up in Reno, and we’re looking to introduce those kinds of programs here in Las Vegas, as well,” Terry Culp, deputy director for Nevada Industry Excellence, said.



“There’s the education and training partnership Tesla and Panasonic have launched with Truckee Meadows Community College, the P3 [public-private partnership] program, for example, and I believe a number of other manufacturers are participating in it now as well,” Culp told Watchdog.org.



There are similar programs up and running in other states where manufacturing traditionally had been a mainstay of the economy, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, but has faded in the nationwide shift to a services-oriented economy that dates back to the 1960s, Culp said.



Nevada Industry Excellence is the lead proponent of such initiatives for the Nevada System of Higher Education, as well as for the in-state Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), which is run by the U.S. Department Of Commerce under the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST).



“There is a lot of talent here in the university system and in community colleges that can be utilized, but we also reach out to and recruit tried and proven third-party job training and career development experts from industry and elsewhere in the public sector,” Culp said.



“We’re rated, graded and funded based on the success of projects,” Culp explained. In order for the program to continue to receive federal funding, for instance, MEP conducts, and Nevada Industry Excellence must pass, a thorough assessment of its projects. Criteria are numerous and varied, including performance evaluations that are based on key indicators, such as the degree to which sales or profits of a manufacturing company increased while the project was in effect, the amount of capital the company reinvested in its business and the number of jobs created.



Manufacturing has been surging in Nevada over the past five years – and in the last few years especially, Culp said. From a broader-based perspective, Nevada has developed a good mix of public and private sector attributes that has been helping attract high-tech manufacturers and companies active in other industry sectors to the state, Culp added.



A Business-Friendly Environment



“Manufacturing seems to be growing exponentially, and probably one of the biggest reasons is that Nevada is a very ‘business-friendly’ state,” Culp told Watchdog.org. “Business executives and management recognize this and growing numbers of them have become interested in moving into the state, and we’ve been increasingly busy as a result.”



At the state government level, the lack of corporate and personal income taxes is one factor contributing to the surge in investment and employment in Nevada’s manufacturing sector. In addition, the state has two major universities – UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno – that have been contributing significantly to education and training of the state’s workforce, as well as attracting young talent from other states across the U.S. State public and civic sector leaders are now focusing on strengthening the state’s primary and secondary school system, Culp said.



Rapid, ongoing evolution of digital computing and network technologies has been making continuing education and lifelong learning increasingly important nationwide. That’s particularly the case with regard to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and advanced manufacturing, which has become much more computerized and automated over the past several generations, Culp continued.



Zooming in on fulfilling this need, the Clark County School District – one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. – runs seven career technical academies.

“They are graduating students with strong technical skills and manufacturing industry certifications across southern Nevada, Culp said.



The influx of advanced manufacturing and high-tech industry leaders, such as Tesla, Google, Microsoft, etc., is changing the nature of work and the knowledge, skills and talents people need to develop and acquire, not only in Nevada, but throughout the U.S., Professor Tom Harris, director of the Center for Economic Development at the University of Nevada, Reno, said.



That’s providing a big boost to state leaders’ efforts to broaden and diversify Nevada’s economy, but it presents its own problems and challenges.

“Manufacturing traditionally has played a smaller role in Nevada’s economy in terms of employment than has been the norm across the U.S., but it’s growing and becoming much bigger,” Harris said. “At the moment, the problem is that there are more openings for well-trained and skilled manufacturing workers than there are workers available.”



The rapid influx of large-scale capital investments associated with building manufacturing facilities also poses challenges in terms of housing. Housing prices in and around Sparks and Reno have surged as people from outside the state, as well as within Nevada, have migrated to the area in the wake of Tesla’s Gigafactory announcement.



Manufacturing and the Multiplier Effect



“It takes time for workforce development initiatives to take root and produce results of significant scope and scale,” Harris said. “We’re certainly not the only area or state to experience these types of problems, and we continue to search for new and better ways to address and solve them.”



Noting the benefits advanced manufacturing investments and job creation is having in Nevada, he also noted that they have a multiplier effect – creating employment and increasing incomes throughout local economic sectors, whether it be sales in retail shops or demand for automotive repairs.

Susan Coe, pperations coordinator for the Nevada Small Business Development Center, will be a member of a panel addressing manufacturers at the Nevada Economic Development Conference at UNLV. Program manager for “Made in Nevada,” Coe will explain how the program is structured and run, as well as highlight opportunities for manufacturers to participate and boost their own business and employment prospects, as well as those of Nevada as a whole.



The “Made in Nevada” program’s origin dates back about 25 years ago when it was launched by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC) inherited the program about two years ago, by which point membership had dropped to about 50.



That number has increased significantly since Nevada SBDC began running the program around two years ago, and manufacturing’s rise in Nevada has played a part in the program’s turnaround. Reaching out to the state’s growing manufacturing base, as well well as agricultural products producers, artists, artisans and service providers, program membership now numbers close to 200.

“Twenty-five manufacturers are members of our organization,” Coe told Watchdog.org. “We have many successful clients, including Kimmie Candy, Fisher Space pen, Polar Shades, Huck Salt, Pasquale, Las Vegas Rolling Shutters, Aztec Manufacturing and Hot Pots.”

Coe said she and colleagues are eager to engage with manufacturers at the upcoming economic development conference to learn more about their businesses and how SBDC and “Made in Nevada” can work with them to help develop and expand, as well as showcase the growing variety of products being manufactured in the state.