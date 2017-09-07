Colorado in focus: Colorado regulators approve 27 percent increase in individual health insurance premiums for 2018

The Denver Post: Colorado regulators approve 27 percent increase in individual health insurance premiums for 2018

Coloradans who buy their health insurance on their own will see an average premium increase next year of nearly 27 percent, before taking federal tax credits into account.

The Colorado Division of Insurance announced Wednesday that it has given final approval to rates proposed by nine different insurers expecting to offer plans both on and off of the state’s insurance exchange in 2018. In some cases, regulators knocked back the originally proposed rates — such as with Cigna, where regulators and the company negotiated to drop the proposed increase from above 40 percent down to about 31 percent. In other instances, regulators urged carriers to raise their rates higher, fearing that the low-ball proposals weren’t sustainable.

The final statewide average increase – 26.7 percent – is identical to the average proposed statewide increase when insurers first filed their plans earlier this summer. Breakdowns of rate increases by county are expected to come later this month.

The Gazette: Bipartisan group files initiatives to change how Colorado legislative, congressional districts are drawn

A bipartisan group filed paperwork on ballot initiatives Wednesday to redraw the rules on how legislative and congressional districts are drawn in Colorado, a process that now ensures lots of safe districts for parties to control and feeds partisan gridlock in the state Capitol.

The paperwork to get on the November 2018 ballot was submitted by the League of Women Voters of Colorado and former state Rep. Kathleen Curry of Gunnison, who left the Democratic Party in 2009 to become unaffiliated. They are part of a bipartisan coalition called Fair Districts Colorado. The group hopes to involve more unaffiliated voters and represent all political interests, potentially giving non-major party candidates a shot, not just the majority party in the legislature when the boundaries are drawn. “The more people who participate in the process the better off we are as a state,” Toni Larson, a Colorado League of Women Voters officer, told reporters on a press call Wednesday.

The Daily Camera: Boulder County commissioners to hear 2018 budget proposals

Boulder County commissioners on Thursday afternoon will begin hearing departments’ and agencies’ proposals for shares of the spending they’d like the commissioners to include in the county’s 2018 budget.

Last December, the commissioners adopted a $422.45 million county budget for 2017.

The commissioners have made a series of adjustments to that initially approved spending package since its original adoption.

Currently authorized total spending in the 2017 budget — including revisions made over the past eight months — stands at $472 million, according to Boulder County Budget Manager Ramona Farineau.