Florida in focus: Free internet in Florida: Comcast makes Xfinity wifi hotspots free to all during Hurricane Irma

Tampa Bay Times: Free internet in Florida: Comcast makes Xfinity wifi hotspots free to all during Hurricane Irma

Cable and internet provider Comcast is offering free internet across Florida through Sept. 15 to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected during Hurricane Irma.

The company is opening its more than 137,000 Xfinity wifi hotspots throughout the state to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, it said in a news release on Wednesday.

“For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit Xfinity.com/wifi,” the release said.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available networks. Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, while non-Xfinity internet subscribers should click “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer.”

Palm Beach Post: Hurricane Irma price gouging: Bondi rips ‘disgusting’ $100 water charge

Florida’s attorney general slammed as “sickening” Wednesday evening more than 1,500 reported incidents of price-gouging with Category 5 Hurricane Irma bearing down on the state, including delivery charges of $100 for a case of water.

“You’ve got vendors trying to trick people,” Pam Bondi said.”It’s sickening and disgusting and we’re not going to have it.”

Retailer Amazon has suspended 12 third-party vendors associated with questionable fees, including a seemingly reasonably-priced case of water that came with a surprise delivery fee of $100, Bondi said.

Miami Herald: If Friday was supposed to be your day in court, Irma got you a reprieve

State courts throughout Florida will be closed Friday as Hurricane Irma nears the state.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga signed an administrative order Wednesday — citing the safety of court visitors, staff and judges.

Labarga’s order affects all 20 judicial circuits and five district courts of appeal statewide, although courts in South Florida counties had already planned to be closed.