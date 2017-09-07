Pennsylvania in focus: Pittsburgh plans to expand its surveillance camera system by 30 percent

The Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh plans to expand its surveillance camera system by 30 percent
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department plans to spend $5 million to improve its citywide system of surveillance cameras and expand it by 30 percent, officials said.
City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary authorization for a three-year, $1.25 million contract with Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls to cover software upgrades, maintenance and replacement of most of Pittsburgh’s 225 surveillance cameras.
Public Safety is preparing a 2018 capital budget request for an additional $3.8 million that would be used to purchase and maintain about 75 additional cameras, according to Director Wendell Hissrich.
“In most cases, these cameras have never been replaced (since purchased in 2007),” Hissrich said. “That’s 10 years. They’re past the end of their life expectancy.”
Lancaster Online: County commissioners urge state action to save Three Mile Island, other nuclear plants
Reacting to the potential closure of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, Lancaster County’s two Republican county commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday urging state lawmakers to pursue “fiscally responsible policies” to preserve the state’s nuclear facilities.
Josh Parsons and Dennis Stuckey said they believe nuclear power is a vital part of Pennsylvania’s clean energy portfolio and an important contributor to the local economy.
Democrat Craig Lehman abstained from the vote. State legislators lack fiscal discipline, he said, and he is unwilling to give them a “blank check.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer opinion: Auditor General DePasquale: Legalize marijuana in Pa. to boost revenues and create jobs
With Pennsylvania teetering on the edge of another budget cliff, it is immensely clear to me that we must get creative in finding long-term revenue solutions to prevent total financial collapse.
Last month, as a short-term fix to the state’s cash-flow woes, I cosigned a $750 million loan from Treasury’s Short Term Investment Pool. That loan cost the state $141,000 in interest.
What’s more, Treasurer Joe Torsella is forecasting the state’s general fund balance will hit negative $1.6 billion by mid-September. This is disturbing.
We cannot keep borrowing or raiding special funds just to keep state government’s “lights on.” And while belt-tightening is certainly in order, we need a dependable revenue stream to help ensure the commonwealth can continue to serve its citizens.