Pennsylvania in focus: Pittsburgh plans to expand its surveillance camera system by 30 percent

The Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh plans to expand its surveillance camera system by 30 percent

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department plans to spend $5 million to improve its citywide system of surveillance cameras and expand it by 30 percent, officials said.

City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary authorization for a three-year, $1.25 million contract with Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls to cover software upgrades, maintenance and replacement of most of Pittsburgh’s 225 surveillance cameras.

Public Safety is preparing a 2018 capital budget request for an additional $3.8 million that would be used to purchase and maintain about 75 additional cameras, according to Director Wendell Hissrich.

“In most cases, these cameras have never been replaced (since purchased in 2007),” Hissrich said. “That’s 10 years. They’re past the end of their life expectancy.”

