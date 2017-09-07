Minnesota in focus: Citizens League recommends St. Paul explore nonprofit donations to city budget

Minneapolis StarTribune: Citizens League recommends St. Paul explore nonprofit donations to city budget

The city of St. Paul should see if owners of tax-exempt properties will voluntarily kick money into the city’s budget, but not rely on those donations to solve financial challenges, a prominent local civics organization recommended Wednesday.

The advice from the Citizens League followed a months long examination into the idea, spurred by a ruling in 2016 that the city’s assessments for street maintenance were actually taxes. As taxes, they could no longer be applied to churches, schools and governments.

“The reason that we were interested in undertaking this is we had a change — a pretty big change,” City Council President Russ Stark said at a council meeting Wednesday.

Mayor Chris Coleman pitched a 24 percent hike in the city’s property tax levy to replace the assessment, but the city will be collecting $1.8 million less from tax-exempt properties like schools, hospitals and other nonprofits. The Citizens League suggested the city begin discussions to see if any of them would voluntarily contribute and explore how a potential payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program might work.

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal: Minnesota’s attorney general to join suit against Trump in ending DACA

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson intends to take part in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. government Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s plan. MPR News reports that Swanson plans to join the suit.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration would no longer accept new applications for DACA, which shields young, undocumented immigrants from deportation, often referred to as Dreamers.

Trump called on Congress to replace the program before it expires on March 5, 2018.

Grand Forks Herald: Minnesota ACT scores show improvement in college readiness

After dropping for a year, Minnesota students’ scores on the ACT college entrance exam are on the rise, but future access to the test might be limited.