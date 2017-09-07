Michigan in focus: GOP pressures Stabenow about Menendez trial

The Detroit News: GOP pressures Stabenow about Menendez trial

As the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez got underway in Newark on Wednesday, the Republican National Committee launched a digital ad campaign pressuring his fellow Democrats to call for his resignation if he’s convicted.

The GOP is targeting senators running for re-election in states that President Donald Trump won last year, such as Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow, who is seeking a fourth term.

In ads on Facebook and Twitter, the RNC notes that Democrats in 2008 called on Alaska’s Sen. Ted Stevens, a Republican, to resign after his corruption conviction. (Stevens’ conviction was later overturned).

GOP Senate hopeful Lena Epstein on Wednesday called on Stabenow to donate to charity the $10,000 that she received from Menendez’s New Millennium PAC for her reelection campaign in March.

Detroit Free Press: Poll shows Schuette, Whitmer deadlocked in potential matchup for Michigan governor

If Michigan’s election for governor was held today, the party’s presumed front-runners — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette — would be deadlocked in a head-to-head matchup, according to a new poll.

But Schuette would defeat another potential Democratic candidate — Southfield trial attorney Geoffrey Fieger — by 10 percentage points, says the poll from EPIC-MRA of Lansing.

The poll also found that even the leading likely candidates in the two major parties face significant problems with name recognition, with the election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder about 14 months away.

About a quarter of active and likely voters don’t recognize Schuette’s name, about half don’t recognize the name of Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, and 57% don’t recognize Whitmer’s name, the poll found.

Michigan Live Ann Arbor: U.S. court sides with Michigan county, allows pre-meeting prayer to continue

Jackson County’s method of prayer before Board of Commissioners meetings does not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The court’s original ruling condemned the practice 2-1 in Bormuth v. County of Jackson. That was eventually vacated so all 15 judges could rule on the issue.

The 9-6 decision in favor of the county was issued Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“It means we can continue to pray how we always have,” Jackson County Administrator/Controller Mike Overton said. “It’s not like they’re trying to proselytize or convert people or anything else. And frankly, people don’t have to stand just because we ask them to.”