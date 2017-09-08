Colorado in focus: Pueblo County voters will be asked to increase their sales tax in an effort to build a new jail, detox center

Denver Post: Pueblo County voters will be asked to increase their sales tax in an effort to build a new jail, detox center

Pueblo County voters will be asked in November to increase their sales tax rate as part of efforts that could cost up to $150 million to battle jail overcrowding and get a handle on the local explosion of opioid abuse that officials are battling.

County commissioners on Wednesday approved a ballot question for the coming election asking that the county-wide sales tax be increased by nine-twentieths of a cent — or 45 percent of a penny — for the next 30 years starting in January.

The money would pay for a new county jail and a rehabilitation and transformation of the current detention center into a state-of-the-art detoxification and health facility with a focus on opioid addiction.

The Gazette: Colorado governor makes case for HickCare on Capitol Hill

Gov. John Hickenlooper advocated a bipartisan revision to the nation’s health insurance program during a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday.

“Many people are angry, and they have a right to be,” the Democratic governor testified.