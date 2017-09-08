Pennsylvania in focus: GOP gubernatorial hopeful Paul Mango paints his ‘vision’ for bringing jobs, children back to Pa.

The Patriot News: GOP gubernatorial hopeful Paul Mango paints his ‘vision’ for bringing jobs, children back to Pa.

Declared GOP gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango is offering up his plan for revitalizing the state on a variety of different fronts with an overarching goal of bringing “our jobs and our children back to Pennsylvania.”

Mango, 58, of Allegheny County, released his “Restore the Dream” policy platform during an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

He said it grew out of his conversations with thousands of Pennsylvanians over the past six or seven months about what they thought needed to be done to address the state’s problems.

The timing of its release is intended to coincide with the start of a school year and the Legislature’s return over the next two weeks for the autumn session.

The Morning Call: Congressman Charlie Dent will not seek re-election in 2018

Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent will not seek re-election, the seven-term Lehigh Valley lawmaker announced in a statement Thursday evening.

The announcement comes days after conservative state Rep. Justin Simmons announced he was launching a primary challenge to Dent, who has become the outspoken voice of moderate Republicans within the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dent said he came to the decision against seeking another two-year term in mid-summer after consulting with his family, close friends and senior staffers.

“Regrettably, that has not been easy given the disruptive outside influences that profit from increased polarization and ideological rigidity that leads to dysfunction, disorder and chaos,” Dent said.

Philadelphia Inquirer: What $260 million in tax breaks buys in Camden: Vast Holtec tech campus

Blocks from run-down industrial buildings, officials celebrated a gleaming piece of a new Camden on Thursday — launching energy company Holtec International’s seven-story glass corporate office and vast manufacturing plant on the waterfront.

Joined Thursday by local and state officials as well as representatives of countries where Holtec has business ties, the company showed off its $320 million technology campus, which has views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia skyline.

The sleek office building and cavernous plant are the result of $260 million in tax incentives offered by the state that lured the company from Marlton, about a dozen miles away. It is part of a recent wave of relocations and investments induced by the tax breaks, including Subaru of America, the 76ers, and others.