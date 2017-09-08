Minnesota in focus: DFL candidates for governor line up behind marijuana legalization

Minneapolis StarTribune: DFL candidates for governor line up behind marijuana legalization

A sleeper issue has emerged among DFL candidates in the 2018 governor’s race: Marijuana.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Reps. Erin Murphy, Tina Liebling and Paul Thissen, and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz all support legalizing marijuana for recreational and not just medical use. Among the major DFL candidates, only State Auditor Rebecca Otto declined to do so.

“When you confront the reality of the cost of criminalization vs. the benefits of legalization, I think the benefits outweigh the costs,” said Coleman, whose campaign approached the Star Tribune to discuss the issue.

The candidates’ sudden embrace of marijuana legalization underscores how quickly the issue is moving and illustrates the rapid changes underway in the DFL Party.

Minnesota Public Radio: Judge halts work on $2.1 billion Red River diversion project

A federal judge has put a temporary stop to construction on the Red River flood diversion project while a court challenge brought by Minnesota and other opponents proceeds.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim agreed the $2.1 billion project requires permits from Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources, and without them work affecting Minnesota waters must stop.

The diversion plan calls for a large levee to be built south of Fargo-Moorhead to hold back flood waters from the Red River and divert them into a 30-mile-long channel around the cities. A permit was required because the Minnesota DNR considered the levee to be a high-hazard dam.

Opponents say the project will flood farmland and displace residents south of Fargo-Moorhead, while protecting land that is currently in the floodplain in North Dakota. They argue that options other than the diversion should have been considered and that the current diversion design should be modified to reduce upstream impacts.

Duluth NewsTribune: Drug overdose deaths up again in Minnesota

Minnesota Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger on Thursday blamed “diseases of despair” as his agency reported another increase in substance abuse deaths.