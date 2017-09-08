Wisconsin in focus: Budget committee revives plan to track UW professors’ teaching hours

Wisconsin State Journal: Budget committee revives plan to track UW professors’ teaching hours

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Peter Barca to step down as Assembly minority leader on Sept. 30

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca is stepping down from his post leading the Democrats in his house after 6 1/2 years in that role.

Olivia Hwang, a spokeswoman for the Kenosha lawmaker and former congressman, confirmed he would be leaving his leadership post on Sept. 30 but remain in the Legislature.

Barca, who has led his caucus during a challenging time for Democrats in the state, resigned following an hours-long and private meeting with fellow Assembly Democrats Thursday at an office building across the street from the state Capitol. Legislators often caucus outside the Capitol when they are discussing legislative issues as well as campaigns and politics.

Those involved in and familiar with the discussions said members told Barca they had become frustrated with him, with some showing a willingness to quickly vote on whether to keep him as their leader.

The Capital Times: Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir announces U.S. Senate campaign