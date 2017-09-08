Michigan in focus: Gilbert forms team to pursue new Amazon headquarters

Crain’s Business Detroit: Gilbert forms team to pursue new Amazon headquarters

Detroit’s most influential real estate mogul said his team and others have been mobilized to “fully explore” the possibility of the city becoming home to Amazon.com Inc.’s planned second headquarters in North America.

Dan Gilbert, the billionaire founder and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Ventures LLC, said in a statement Thursday night that a “task force of internal and external people here in Detroit” has been assembled to evaluate the multibillion-dollar project the online retail behemoth has planned.

Gilbert’s comments follow those of Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration and Gov. Rick Snyder that indicate Detroit and Michigan are full speed ahead on pursuing Amazon’s announcement Thursday of a $5 billion, 50,000-plus employee headquarters.

Gilbert, whose real estate holdings top 95 properties in and around downtown Detroit, said the city “will make an extremely strong pitch to Amazon.”

The Detroit News: Michigan group plans $12 minimum wage petition

Michigan’s minimum wage would rise to $12 per hour by 2022 and tipped workers would earn the same guarantee by 2024 under a potential ballot proposal announced Thursday.

One Fair Wage, a coalition that includes the labor-related Restaurant Opportunities Center of Michigan, is expected to seek petition approval from the Board of State Canvassers before beginning a “grassroots effort” to collect signatures.

Organizers say the proposal would gaurantee “fair pay for hard work,” but business and restaurant groups immediately attacked the campaign as a “reckless effort” that could kill jobs.

The state minimum wage is already set to rise from $8.90 an hour to $9.25 next year. The petition seeks to raise the rate to $10 in 2019, $10.65 in 2020, $11.35 in 2021 and $12 in 2022.

Lansing State Journal: Lansing council passes marijuana ordinance, sets cap on dispensaries

After at least two years of debate, multiple drafts and voting delays, Lansing City Council approved a medical marijuana ordinance for commercial establishments Thursday night.

The ordinance will cap provisioning centers, also known as dispensaries, at 25. A cap won’t be set for other establishments including marijuana growing, processing and transporting facilities and testing labs.

For all establishments to operate in the city, officials will require licenses. Estimates put the current number of dispensaries and other establishments in the city between 50 and 80.

It likely will take a while before the ordinance goes into effect. The ordinance states it will take effect on “the 30th day after enactment unless given immediate effect by the City Council.”