Minnesota in focus: Minnesota is preparing its bid for Amazon’s HQ

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Minnesota’s preparing its bid for Amazon’s HQ — but you can’t know what’s in it yet

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton met with state and regional officials Friday to prepare a bid to land Amazon’s new headquarters — but an official said the contents of the bid will be kept secret for now.

“As Amazon has requested that all proposals be kept confidential, additional details on Minnesota’s proposal would be inappropriate at this time,” state economic development Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a statement after the meeting with Dayton and Greater MSP CEO Michael Langley.

The retail giant announced on Thursday that it was seeking a spot for a second North American headquarters, in addition to its Seattle base, to potentially house 50,000 employees. Minnesota, like a raft of other localities, quickly said it would bid for the chance.

Such secrecy is not unusual in the early stages of bidding for a project. In 2013, Dayton, a Democrat, flew to California to woo Shutterfly to build a facility in Minnesota. But neither he nor his office would say where he was flying or what company was his target.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Minneapolis seeks resident input before spending Northern Metals settlement money

Money for community health projects in neighborhoods near the Northern Metals Recycling facility may not reach residents for years, depending on how long it takes a new committee to decide how the funds should be doled out.

Northern Metals reached a $2.5 million settlement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) early this year. As part of the agreement, the company will pay $600,000 for asthma and lead-poisoning mitigation in areas surrounding its north Minneapolis plant.

A committee made up mostly of people who live near the metal shredder will decide how to use the $600,000. A City Council committee will vote Monday on forming the advisory committee, and the full council will have final approval.

The city’s Health Department initially planned to start working on asthma education, an asthma mitigation program, testing of lead levels in the blood and lead exposure reduction resources in north and northeast Minneapolis this fall. But the City Council hit pause in May after people living near the Northern Metals plant said they wanted to have more input in how the settlement money is used.

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal: $225M development project for St. Paul riverfront site is off

A plan to build a luxury hotel, hundreds of apartments and offices overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul is apparently kaput, with the developer and county parting ways over how to pay for the project.

The Pioneer Press reports on the setback for the former West Publishing and Ramsey County jail site, which the county has been trying to redevelop for more than a decade. The site was largely demolished last year.

For months, county officials have been in talks with Phoenix-based Cardon Development Group, which envisioned a $225 million, three-building campus atop what would be a large parking ramp built up against the bluff at the edge of downtown.

But the parking ramp, as proposed by Cardon, would include hundreds more spaces than would been needed by the buildings — because having a big parking garage lifts the buildings atop the ramp high enough that the bluffs won’t block their view.