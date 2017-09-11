Michigan in focus: Future of Michigan medical marijuana dispensaries in the hands of licensing board

Detroit Free Press: Future of Michigan medical marijuana dispensaries in the hands of licensing board

Kirk Reid worries that a state licensing board will force him back into the shadows.

The Ann Arbor resident has been a medical marijuana card holder since 2009 and has been depending on pot dispensaries in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor to get the product that helps him deal with the multiple sclerosis that he was diagnosed with in 2004.

“It calms me down. It takes my pain away. Without it, I’d probably end up at the hospital or go to the black market,” said Reid, 47. “And I really don’t look forward to having to go to high schools or college campuses to look for marijuana.”

He may be without it in the near future if two members on the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board have their way. Board chairman Rick Johnson, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, and board member Don Bailey, a retired Michigan State Police officer, want to shut down dispensaries for the next few months until the board begins handing out licenses next year.

The Detroit News: Ballot issue taxes ties between MSU, East Lansing

This college town and its university have forged a tight bond, working together on everything from the arts to public safety. East Lansing’s letterhead proudly proclaims the city “the Home of Michigan State University.”

But lately the same letterhead has produced less-than-charitable comments about MSU. In a series of letters, the city and school have questioned each other’s motives, abilities and concerns for their constituents.

“This (fighting) doesn’t look good. They should be working together,” said resident Cathy Kosinski.

The source of the consternation is a Nov. 7 ballot measure that would impose a local income tax on residents and workers who don’t live in the city. It would include the university’s 2,500 workers and most of the 50,300 students.

Lansing State Journal: Attorney: Lawsuit against EL Farmer’s Market could reach U.S. Supreme Court

A Michigan lawyer who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 to maintain the state’s ban on same-sex marriage is joining a federal lawsuit against East Lansing.

Attorney John Bursch will be co-counsel in the case between a Charlotte farmer and the East Lansing Farmer’s Market — a case he says has the potential to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bursch should know. He’s argued 11 other cases there since 2011.

“I just felt compelled by the story here, that an individual and his business can be excluded from the market just because the government doesn’t like his religious views,” Bursch said.