Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania House returns, with fight over $2.2B budget unresolved

Erie Times-News: Pennsylvania House returns, with fight over $2.2B budget unresolved

Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives returned to the Capitol on Monday for its first session in seven weeks, but the lawmakers’ presence provided no new signs that a two-month budget stalemate will end anytime soon as Republicans argued with each other.

The session gave Republican lawmakers, who make up the majority of the House, their first chance as a group to discuss a plan aimed at balancing the state’s threadbare budget, despite opposition from House Democratic leaders and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who called it “nonsense.”

The plan would avoid the borrowing, casino gambling expansion and utility service tax increases that underpinned a $2.2 billion revenue package the Senate approved in July. That package was meant to keep state agencies, programs, schools and institutions funded at levels supported overwhelmingly by lawmakers in a $32 billion spending agreement with Wolf.

The new House GOP plan leans heavily on siphoning money from off-budget accounts that support public transportation systems and environmental cleanups and improvements.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Suit to halt Pa. marijuana program may cause ‘pain, agony, & death’

If Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is delayed, “people will be forced to needlessly endure excruciating pain, agony, and, in some cases, death,” according to State Sen. Daylin Leach, prime sponsor of the 2016 law legalizing medical cannabis in the state.

Leach (D., Montgomery) pleaded Monday morning with an aspiring medical marijuana grower to back down from a lawsuit that could potentially shut down the program before it even launches, although one attorney specializing in the field said that was unlikely.

Attorney Seth Tipton filed court papers late Friday in Commonwealth Court on behalf of Bethlehem’s Keystone ReLeaf LLC seeking an injunction against the state Department of Health. The company has asked the court to rescind all awarded permits and start again from scratch.

WTAE TV: Pennsylvania’s vape tax brings in millions, but 100-plus businesses close

Myk Londino didn’t expect e-cigarettes to lead him to his life’s work. He just wanted to quit smoking, and nothing else had worked for him. But after vaping helped him ditch cigarettes, he fell in love, as he put it. He decided to dedicate his time to helping others switch from cigs to their electronic cousins.

Three years later, the 29-year-old is manager of Vape O2 in Philadelphia and runs two vape-related companies, one on his own and one with friends.

“If there’s one thing that I absolutely love about the vaping industry,” Londino said last week from the Girard Avenue shop, “it took a lot of the younger-adult generation and turned us into business owners and advocates for something that we believe in.”

But if there’s one thing he and nearly everyone else in the industry hate, it’s the levy that threatens their very enterprise: the 40 percent tax on their products imposed by the Pennsylvania legislature last year.