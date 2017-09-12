Colorado in focus: Anti-fracking activists looking for Boulder County commissioner protest at the wrong house

Denver Post: Anti-fracking activists looking for Boulder County commissioner protest at the wrong house

Anti-fracking activists wrote a news release about a demonstration they staged Sunday outside a home in Boulder where they thought Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones lives.

But Jones hasn’t lived in the house on Marine Street for nearly five years.

In a news release, an organization identifying itself as Boulder County Protectors said about 50 community members had marched “on a home of politically compromised Boulder County commissioner Elise Jones asking her to resign.”

“Happily, no one was at home, but as you might imagine, the current residents were very confused when they came home to find an oil drum in the driveway and threatening chalk messages drawn up and down the sidewalk and the steps to the house,” Jones wrote in an email Sunday night.

The Daily Camera: Daily Arts Center wants Boulder to ‘step up’ with more taxpayer funding

With its operating expenses outpacing revenue, the newly renovated Dairy Arts Center is requesting an extra $250,000 in annual funding from the city.

Absent that subsidy, Executive Director Bill Obermeier said, the center may have to raise rental fees — which would put pressure on arts groups who struggle to find affordable office, gallery and performance spaces — or possibly cut into its programming.

“We’re subsidizing local arts in lots of ways,” said Obermeier, who is retiring at month’s end, “and now we’re asking the city to step up and subsidize us.”

The Dairy rents its building at 2590 Walnut St. for $1 a year from the city and recently benefitted greatly from public money, with the voter-approved Community, Culture and Safety tax providing the city’s arts hub with $3.85 million in funding.

Denver Business Journal: Colorado keeps attracting new mortgage companies

Colorado’s booming residential real estate market keeps on attracting new mortgage companies.

This time, it’s Garden State Home Loans Inc. of New Jersey that said it’s setting up shop in Colorado; opening a new office after obtaining a mortgage license earlier this month.

The company said it was founded six years ago and “plans to obtain licenses in a number of additional states in the coming months,” it said in a statement.

A company official said the business will operate out of its New Jersey headquarters.

The state seems to be a magnet for mortgage companies.

In March, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage said it’s opening a new office in the state, in the Denver Tech Center.