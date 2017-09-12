Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Senate takes up $3B bill for Foxconn jobs

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Senate takes up $3B bill for Foxconn jobs

Wisconsin’s multibillion dollar bid for a flat screen display plant and thousands of jobs comes before state senators Tuesday in a critical week at the Capitol.

In addition to this first Foxconn Technology Group factory, Wisconsin is also competing with other states for another undisclosed potential investment from the Taiwanese company, state records show.

When senators consider the display plant Tuesday, they will weigh two great considerations — the chance of up to 13,000 jobs at the proposed factory and its potential cost to taxpayers of up to $2.85 billion in cash.

No jobs deal in state history — and few around the nation — have come close to the size of subsidies being offered by Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.

Capital Times: Liberal group: WEDC not qualified to hold Foxconn accountable