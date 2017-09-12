Michigan in focus: Attorney General Schuette expected to announce run for governor

Lansing State Journal: Opposition builds as businesses urge EL to withdraw income tax bid

Some business and student leaders are making a last ditch effort to convince East Lansing to scrap a November income tax proposal.

Citizens for East Lansing’s Future announced its opposition to the tax Monday and urged city council to pull the ballot proposal at their meeting Tuesday. The newly-formed group is composed of small businesses owners, residents and Michigan State University student leaders who oppose a city income tax.

“Like any small business or family, they’re going to have to make some tough decisions and tighten up their belts,” said Nancy Marr, president of Prime Housing Group, which owns about 200 apartment homes in East Lansing.

“You’re taking one of the most expensive cities and you’re making it more expensive,” Marr said. “That does not make sense.”

The Detroit News: Schuette expected to announce run for governor

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to announce Tuesday evening that he’s running for governor and will seek the Republican nomination in 2018.

Schuette, who has long-hinted at a gubernatorial run, will make a “major announcement about his future plans” at his annual mid-Michigan barbecue in his hometown of Midland, according to an advisory.

He’d enter the race as the presumed GOP frontrunner to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder, joining Republican candidates that include state Sen. Pat Colbeck of Canton Township and Dr. Jim Hines of Saginaw.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, another potential contender for the GOP nomination, said Monday he is not planning any immediate decision. Instead, Calley is planning a series of town hall meetings across the state in October and November.

Detroit Free Press: U.S Rep. Dave Trott to leave Congress

After two terms representing a suburban district in Congress, U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, a Republican from Birmingham, announced today that he won’t run for a third term next year.

Trott’s departure announcement came amid speculation that he would step down. Late last week, his possible retirement was mentioned in a story by the New York Times.

Several other Republican U.S. House members who are considered moderates are also retiring amid poor approval ratings for President Donald Trump and questions about the impact they may have on midterm elections next year.

The announcement had an immediate effect in Washington: The Cook Political Report, which tracks and rates congressional races, moved the 11th congressional district from “Likely Republican” to “Toss Up,” despite its GOP leanings.