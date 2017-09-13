Colorado in focus: Colorado’s political leaders weigh in on Amazon campus bid

The Denver Post: Colorado’s political leaders weigh in on Amazon campus bid

As cities and developers along the northern Front Range scramble to put together proposals to host Amazon’s second headquarters, political leaders are working behind the scenes to boost Colorado’s chances of coming out on top.

Chief among them is U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who directly pitched one of the top three executives at Amazon the day after the company asked economic development officials in cities with a population of 1 million or more to submit a proposal by Oct. 19 to host its new corporate campus, known as Amazon HQ2.

The day before Amazon publicized its request for proposals on Sept. 7, the Republican congressman met with Jeffrey Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, in his Washington, D.C., office for nearly an hour.

“We spent a lot of time talking about efforts to boost STEM programs. They talked about how excited they were to be in Colorado, the work they are doing here,” said Gardner.

The Daily Camera: Boulder Valley officials say they originally didn’t disclose $850,000 fraud case because of legal issues

Boulder Valley School District officials are defending originally not releasing information about last year’s $850,000 fraud case, citing ongoing legal concerns.

They’re also talking to committees and other groups about the case, providing assurances that the school district has added safeguards to protect from scammers.

A year ago, a scammer posing as a contractor stole about $850,000 of bond construction money. The district has recovered all but $172,000 of that amount.

The theft came to the district’s attention when contractor Adolfson and Peterson Construction asked for a payment on a past due account, even though the district had been sending payments.

Adolfson and Peterson’s work was part of the district’s $576 million bond issue, approved by voters in 2014.

The Cannabist: Milestone for Colorado marijuana: $100M in monthly recreational sales

The trend of summer highs for Colorado’s cannabis industry continued in July as monthly recreational sales surpassed the $100 million mark for the first time since legalization.

The Cannabist’s calculations of the latest Colorado marijuana tax data show that the state’s cannabis shops sold nearly $137 million in marijuana products — $101.1 million in adult-use sales and another $35.8 million in medical marijuana sales — during the month of July.

The monthly sales tax reports posted by the Colorado Department of Revenue and the subsequent extrapolations by The Cannabist customarily come with their share of caveats: The reported receipts largely reflect sales made in July but could vary because of aspects such as incomplete or late-filed returns.

The July 2017 sales figures, however, come with some added wrinkles. It’s the first month to reflect a new taxing structure for recreational marijuana.