Wisconsin in focus: Walker says he backs some budget changes to win votes as Assembly takes up plan

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walker says he backs some budget changes to win votes as Assembly takes up plan

Gov. Scott Walker Wednesday backed at least some budget changes to win over conservative holdouts in the state Senate and pass the state’s already delayed spending plan.

“I’m still confident we’ll have a budget by the end of the summer that will … balance the interests of investing more dollars in K-12 education than ever before and lowering property taxes,” Walker told reporters in a conference call from a trade mission to South Korea.

But at least four conservatives in the state Senate are holding up a budget vote in part because of their concerns about spending increases in the bill for priorities like education.

To get the budget back on track, Walker endorsed the idea of agreeing to at least some other conservative demands, such as moving up the repeal date of a minimum wage for workers on state infrastructure projects.

Wisconsin State Journal: Foxconn $3 billion incentive deal edges closer to reality with state Senate passage

Capital Times: Political activist Mike McCabe set to launch campaign for Wisconsin governor