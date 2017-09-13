Michigan in focus: Kid Rock does not announce Senate run at Detroit concert

Detroit Free Press: Kid Rock does not announce Senate run at Detroit concert

It was the hometown, adoring crowd ready to ratify anything Kid Rock had to say as he opened up Little Caesars Arena with a rollicking concert Tuesday night.

But once again, a supposed “announcement” of political significance — say an official throwing of the proverbial hat into the ring for the U.S. Senate seat held by Debbie Stabenow — didn’t happen.

A week before Tuesday’s concert, the publicists for Kid Rock — whose real name is Robert Ritchie — sent political reporters another tease.

“On this historic opening night, Kid Rock will not only give patrons a performance to remember, but following the first song, he will be giving his fans exclusive insight on his political views and aspirations for Michigan while on stage.”

St. Joseph Harold-Palladium: Rep. Fred Upton not ready to step down

The Detroit News: Bills would remove protections for gray wolf population

A U.S. House committee is expected to vote Wednesday to advance two bills that would remove the gray wolf in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin from the federal endangered species list.

The proposed change in designation follows a ruling last month by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upholding a lower court that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had acted prematurely by removing federal protections from the wolves.

Litigation over the listing of the wolves has been in the courts for years. Environmental groups argue that the species remains vulnerable after nearly disappearing from the region in the 1970s.

State and federal regulators maintain the gray wolf has recovered with, for example, an estimated 610 wolves now in the Upper Peninsula.