Colorado in focus: Special session called to fix error costing RTD, others big money in marijuana tax revenue

Fox 31: Special session called to fix error costing RTD, others big money in marijuana tax revenue

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper called Thursday for a special session of the Colorado Legislature.

Lawmakers will be called back into session to fix a bill drafting error that has been costing a number of special districts hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in marijuana revenue. They include RTD, the Denver Zoo, the Museum of Nature and Science and other organizations.

The special session will address an “unintended consequence from the passage of Senate Bill 17-267, and will clarify special districts’ authority to levy sales tax on the sale of retail marijuana,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

It will begin October 2.

The Gazette: Bruce speaks out against Colorado Springs and El Paso County ballot measures

Anti-tax advocate Douglas Bruce sang a familiar tune Thursday afternoon, decrying city and county ballot measures coming up in November.

Standing in front of a handful of media on the Pioneer Museum’s south lawn, Bruce called a set of stormwater fees – proposed for the city and championed by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers – a “bait and switch” and a “rain tax.”

If approved, the fees would charge residential property owners $5 every month, while nonresidential property owners would pay $30 per month for every acre of land they own. The fees would last for 20 years and are expected to raise an estimated $17 million annually. The city already spends $17 million on its stormwater obligations, Bruce said. Approving the fees would change where the money comes from but not the amount.

Denver Post: Park County clears out “Flag Man’s” property after refusal to comply with county code

After a monthslong legal battle, Park County has cracked down on code violations by Steve J. Bedigian, known as the “Flag Man of South Park,” and cleared his property of an eclectic assembly of flags and two-by-fours.

It is among the first actions taken by county officials to enforce county code after admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. put the unincoporated area near Hartsel on U.S. 24 – and its living conditions – on the map.

Many residents of the area known as Hartsel Flats live in RVs, Tuff Sheds and nylon tents without electricity, running water or septic tanks. Dear and his girlfriend moved into an RV down the road from Bedigian in 2014.