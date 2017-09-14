Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion Foxconn incentive package

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion Foxconn incentive package

The state Assembly is set Thursday to send Gov. Scott Walker a $3 billion incentive package to bring Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan to Wisconsin.

The governor and his fellow Republicans who control the Legislature have rallied behind the legislation as a way to bring thousands of jobs to Wisconsin and transform the state’s economy. Most Democrats have opposed it, saying it is too costly and includes too many environmental rollbacks for the technology company.

The Assembly approved the package 59-30 last month, but must take it up again because the Senate adopted changes to it on Tuesday under a deal between leaders from both chambers.

In the Senate, the deal – which is more than 10 times as big as any previous state subsidy to a private project in Wisconsin – passed 20-13, largely on party lines.

Capital Times: Two months past deadline, Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget