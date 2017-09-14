Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion Foxconn incentive package

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion Foxconn incentive package
The state Assembly is set Thursday to send Gov. Scott Walker a $3 billion incentive package to bring Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan to Wisconsin.
The governor and his fellow Republicans who control the Legislature have rallied behind the legislation as a way to bring thousands of jobs to Wisconsin and transform the state’s economy. Most Democrats have opposed it, saying it is too costly and includes too many environmental rollbacks for the technology company.
The Assembly approved the package 59-30 last month, but must take it up again because the Senate adopted changes to it on Tuesday under a deal between leaders from both chambers.
In the Senate, the deal – which is more than 10 times as big as any previous state subsidy to a private project in Wisconsin – passed 20-13, largely on party lines.
Capital Times: Two months past deadline, Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget
Wisconsin is one step closer to enacting a state budget, with the approval of the state Assembly granted late Wednesday night.
Lawmakers in the Assembly voted 57-39 after 11 hours of debate to approve the $76 billion spending plan, now more than two months past its deadline.
All Democratic members voted against the plan. They were joined in opposition by Republican Reps. Scott Allen of Waukesha, Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, Bob Gannon of West Bend, Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake and Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin.
According to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the budget, along with an incentive package for the manufacturing company Foxconn, would leave a structural deficit of just shy of $1 billion by 2021.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Crude oil shipping banned under new Milwaukee port lease
Crude oil would not be stored or shipped at the Port of Milwaukee, under a new lease agreement with U.S. Venture Inc.
The amended lease between the Appleton-based petroleum distributor and the City of Milwaukee through its Board of Harbor Commissioners was approved Wednesday by the city’s Public Works Committee.
Questions about potential plans for shipping crude oil at the port were raised recently during debate about the company’s plans to build a $3 million pipeline that will allow it to ship bulk supplies of ethanol over the Great Lakes.
The amended lease deal says the company shall not “receive, handle, store, ship or otherwise process or distribute crude oil” at the port.