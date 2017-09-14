Michigan in focus: Duggan asks Gilbert to lead regional team to lure Amazon to Detroit

Detroit Free Press: Duggan asks Gilbert to lead regional team to lure Amazon to Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he has tapped Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert to recruit what he hopes will be a regional team to present a single proposal to convince the Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon to build a second headquarters in Motown.

And Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah said Wednesday that officials and community leaders are 24 to 48 hours away from completing the assembly of regional Amazon bid team members, including Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, who said: “Basically, we’ll be working together. Something that big, clearly 50,000 jobs, will require a regional approach, and I look forward to working on the team.”

Duggan doubled down on his assertion that Detroit has a shot at landing the headquarters, disagreeing with a national news analysis that says the city doesn’t have a chance because of the online retail giant’s needs.

Jeff Bezos set off a “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”-type competition last week, requesting proposals nationwide. The golden ticket? A $5-billion behemoth and up to 50,000 jobs.

The Detroit News: Census: Detroit incomes up for first time since 2000

Poverty went down and incomes rose last year in Detroit, the first significant income increase recorded by the U.S. Census Bureau in the city since the 2000 census.

Detroiters’ median household income was $28,099 in 2016, a 7.5 percent hike from the previous year, according to U.S. Census’ American Community Survey estimates released Thursday. And poverty dipped, by 4 percentage points to 35.7 percent. It’s the lowest poverty rate for the city since 2008.

Mayor Mike Duggan touted the economic gains, coming three years after the city’s historic bankruptcy, as proof his focus on adding jobs and providing training is paying off. Experts welcomed the numbers as well, but cautioned not to read too much into a one-year gain.

Detroit remains the poorest big city in the nation, just above Cleveland, where the poverty rate was 35 percent.

Lansing State Journal: Kwame Kilpatrick asks judge to erase his $1.5 million restitution tab: I owe nothing

The embattled Kwame Kilpatrick is asking a federal judge to erase his $1.5-million restitution tab — or at the very least reconsider the issue — claiming he cost the city of Detroit no financial losses and therefore shouldn’t have to pay anything.

In a new court filing, the imprisoned ex-Detroit mayor asked U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds — who locked him up for 28 years for corruption — to reconsider letting him travel back to Detroit to contest his restitution bill at a hearing. And if she doesn’t let him come back, Kilpatrick, who is serving his sentence in Oklahoma asked Edmunds to “order that no restitution amount can be ordered.”

Kilpatrick, through his attorney Harold Gurewitz, argues that he is being punished for a crime he claims he didn’t commit: bid rigging. Specifically, Gurewitz argues that Kilpatrick’s restitution tab is based on a contract that prosecutors claim was infected by bid-rigging, when the jury “was not required to make any determination that the alleged-bid rigging occurred.”

Moroever, Gurewitz wrote, “there is no jury finding of any loss.”