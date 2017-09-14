Pennsylvania House passes measure to close budget deficit with no tax hikes

Pennsylvania House Republicans late Wednesday passed a measure they say will close the state’s $2.2 billion budget deficit without raising taxes.

The plan includes using $630 million from what GOP House members call shadow budgets, money that has been reserved for years in non-operating accounts such as for mass transit, environmental protection and economic development. It also uses $1 billion by borrowing against the state’s Tobacco Settlement fund, and $225 million in gambling revenue.

The plan passed, 103-91 with no Democrats in support. It needed 102 votes to pass.

“Last night, the House voted to protect the budgets of hardworking Pennsylvanians from being raided to pay for the state’s overspending,” Nathan Benefield, vice president and COO of the Commonwealth Foundation, said in a statement released Thursday. “Despite Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s insistence that tax increases are the only solution to our budget problems – and facing the Senate’s plan to hit Pennsylvania families with more than $570 million in higher taxes – House lawmakers instead took a hard look at Harrisburg’s off-budget fund surpluses to resolve the budget shortfall.”

Wolfe says he opposes the measure.

Earlier this summer, the General Assembly passed a spending plan without enough revenue to pay for it. The Senate approved a plan to raise taxes to fund the gap, but House Republicans opposed the hikes and proposed the new measure approved Wednesday.

“With calls for tax hikes from the Senate and Gov. Wolf – and hyperbolic claims that avoiding such hikes would wreak havoc on the state – the House was the last line of defense between Pennsylvania families and harmful tax increases,”Benefield said. “Pennsylvanians can be grateful the House held the line and showed the budget can be balanced without higher taxes or more borrowing. We commend the House for standing up for the families in our state and urge the Senate to do the right thing and support this revenue plan.”

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in a statement that his members has to review the bill.