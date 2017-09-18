Colorado in focus: Happy Constitution Day. Let’s celebrate liberty

The Gazette: Happy Constitution Day. Let’s celebrate liberty

Sunday was Constitution Day. We should celebrate this obscure holiday like never before, as the country needs a constitutional revival.

Constitution Day is a nationwide remembrance of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

As our country unravels along the lines of partisan division and identity politics, knowledge of the United States Constitution may be our only hope to maintain a free republic.

At the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, a woman asked Benjamin Franklin if this would be a republic or monarchy.

Denver Post: Colorado mulls state limit for groundwater contamination from PFCs

Colorado health officials grappling with groundwater contamination from firefighting foam — containing a toxic chemical the federal government allows — have proposed to set a state limit to prevent more problems.

A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment limit for the perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) also could give leverage in compelling cleanup by the Air Force, which has confirmed high levels of PFCs spreading from a military air base east of Colorado Springs. More than 65,000 residents who relied on the underground Widefield Aquifer as a water source have had to find alternative supplies or install new water-cleaning systems as a plume of PFCs contamination moves south through the Fountain Valley watershed.

“We need to be able to have not just a carrot, but a stick,” CDPHE environmental toxicologist Kristy Richardson said last week, discussing the effort to set a state limit.

The proposed maximum allowable level of 70 parts per trillion in groundwater — matching a health advisory level the Environmental Protection Agency declared in May 2016 for two types of PFCs — wouldn’t be finalized until April, Richardson said. A boundary has yet to be drawn for where the limit would apply.

Denver Post opinion: In Denver’s courting of Amazon, officials should remember the taxpayers

Civic and elected officials are abuzz at the prospect of luring retail giant Amazon to Denver, and little wonder why. In looking to create a second headquarters on the scale of its massive holdings in Seattle, the company promises to invest $5 billion and fill 50,000 well-paying jobs in a gleaming new corporate campus expected to be larger than the Pentagon.

The Mile High City could use a top-25 company to continue diversifying its economy. The innovative professionals Amazon would hire and attract would enhance our entrepreneurial culture. The kinds of ancillary businesses attracted by a second Amazon headquarters would add to the growth and opportunities across the metro area.

Count us among those hopeful of attracting such a world-class corporation to our fair city. Also count us among those proud to see a New York Times analysis of candidates that ranked Denver as the should-be first choice for Amazon’s second HQ, based on a review of the company’s extensive bidding criteria. Clearly, the forward-thinking and hard work of many officials in Denver, the Front Range and the state are to be praised.