Florida in focus: Gas prices hit a three-year high in Florida

Miami Herald: Gas prices hit a three-year high in Florida

Two weeks after Hurricane Irma spiked demand for gasoline in Florida, gas prices have hit a three-year high in Florida, according to AAA.

The average price of regular unleaded statewide hit a high $2.73 per gallon on Sept 14, surpassing the previous three-year high in December 2014. On Sunday, Sept. 17, it had dipped to $2.71 per gallon.

The current average in the Miami area is about $2.75 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.com.

Florida Times-Union: Some question state’s measurement of teacher effectiveness

Days before the school year started, state education officials forced Duval County Schools to remove 35 teachers from eight high-need schools.

Those teachers’ so-called “VAM” scores were too low, the state said, and they shouldn’t teach at schools trying to turn around persistently low grades.

The controversial move cast light on the main way Florida measures a teacher’s effectiveness, VAM scores.

VAM stands for value-added measure or value-added model. It features a complicated formula based on student academic growth, as measured on state tests, to judge teacher effectiveness.

Miami Herald: Parents in 48 Florida counties don’t have to worry about lunch money for a month

There is such a thing as a free lunch for students in 48 Irma-affected Florida counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted Florida’s Department of Agriculture request to give free meals until Oct. 20 to kindergarten through high school senior students in 48 FEMA Major Disaster Declaration counties.

Miami-Dade and Broward’s public school systems each already declared its students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the foreseeable future.