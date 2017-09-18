Op-Ed: The liability of an un-credible free press

“In the old days men had the rack. Now they have the Press.”
– Oscar Wilde
When we speak of the tragedy of 9/11, it is always with a heavy heart! Though friends and families were left weakened by lost loved ones, America unveiled its almighty strength and grew stronger, which demonstrated our voracity for survival more than any time in our nation’s history! We fought back and won!
“We remember them as heroes. And we are right to do so. They died knowing we’d seek justification against their cowardly attackers. They were Americans.”
– Donald Rumsfeld
The credible survivors had countless amazing stories to retell of the heroics and tragedies of that fateful day and its petrifying epitaph. They became the voice of the victims who could no longer speak for themselves. We have heard incalculable stories of their cathartic death and bravery! But there were other victims on 9/11 too that we have failed to venerate: Such as Dr. Steven Hatfill.
As a reaction to this tragedy, while our nation was still fraught with intimidation, America was rocked by a series of pernicious anthrax attacks. The pressure to find this villainous aggressor forced the FBI to grab the first suspect they could crucify and punish him unmercifully! They had a wounded, desecrated country to appease and:
“Revenge may be wicked, but it’s natural.”
– William Thackeray
Don Foster, an English professor at Vassar College and a self-styled literary detective who had achieved a modicum of celebrity recognition for his past work with the FBI, was commissioned to find this monstrous culprit! His investigation led to the eventual arrest of Dr. Steven Hatfill, who had worked with anthrax at the Army’s elite Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. This was to eventually prove that:
“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. So is a lot.”
– Albert Einstein
After countless searches of his New York apartment, which included live TV coverage, along with the storied tales of misinformation by unscrupulous journalists, he was hounded into submission. Hatfill decided it was time to strike back!
Hatfill believed in our free press and was going to use it. He told reporters, “I want to look my fellow Americans directly in the eye and declare I am not the anthrax killer.” Unfortunately most media pundits were so convinced of his guilt they had already branded him with the sinister pseudonym “Mr. Z” without identifying a single credible source. One reporter even interviewed his former in-laws to connect him to another killing. He was accused as a genocidal racist who carried out germ warfare to slaughter innocent minorities.
“You’re guilty until proven innocent. Perception is reality. That’s the way that it is in this world.”
– Chris Webber
Sometimes, “perception is created and twisted too quickly.” In 2007, investigators re-examined the evidence and the FBI concluded Hatfill was innocent and the Justice Department exonerated him. This was six years after he had been convicted in the press and news media! As we can see, it is the victims’ fate that becomes a useful tool for those who choose to crusade for self exoneration. Yet the dead and maimed in acts of terror are forgotten as those responsible for their security are exempt from liability. Their personal indulgence out weighs the truth.
“When you begin a journey of revenge, start by digging two graves: One for your enemy, and one for yourself.”
– Jodi Picoult
The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press.” And this was the saving grace for Dr. Steven Hatfill. But it was not until he had been publicly convicted by this same press. Unfortunately, since the election of President Donald Trump, we are again witnessing another underpinning of one’s character by the yellow dog media. Yes, everyone has that right to publish what they please. But using the media as far left political forums to report opinions as news is outside its intended parameters. Slanting stories while calling it news to discredit and destroy is now commonplace. And as a news-hungry public tries to decipher fact from fiction, more readers each day are ruining away from the traditional media.
“The best place to slander someone and get away with it in today’s world is in your local newspaper.”
– Memet Idren
Anne Germaine wrote, “To search for the truth is the noblest occupation of man; its publication is a duty.” Journalists are guardians of the truth. No matter what they choose to report on or how they choose to do it; or which side of an issue they support, if they convey the truth they have done their job with honor. In the past, even the most politically incorrect tabloids recognized it was necessity to provide a forum for those who opposed their politics. It was on those editorial pages that people freely debated views and perspectives openly and candidly without the fear of retaliation. But much to our disadvantage that has been merged with news.
“Far more thought goes into the composition of producing catchy ads in a newspaper than attention to the accuracy in reporting.”
– Mark McCall
By law, the press’s subject matter is only limited when its content could be libelous, obscene, and seditious or threatens national security and public safety. And our journalists are very lucky to live in a First Amendment country. For they have been empowered with the privilege of using their skills and creativity to educate, inform and convey their opinions freely in any available open forum. And they can express them candidly without censorship! But if they continue to stray from the writer’s sacramental ethics by reporting “opinions as news,” it will be their readers that will terminate them to employ “the power of the pen,” not the government. The almightily dollar always speaks louder than any government regulation.
“Better a good journalist than a poor assassin.”
– Jean Sartre
In the past, media could be held to account for its cozy relationships, its disclosure failures, and its blinkered or left-center coverage either real or perceived. But this has been steadily declining due to their insecurity since advertisers are more important than accuracy in reporting. This collapse in reader trust is evenly spread across demographics although it has been dramatic among the young and middle-aged that calls themselves politically “uncommitted.” It’s reasonable to think this decline in media trust will continue as more choose non-traditional sources found more cogent in reporting and they will eagerly support them and their advertisers.
“Half of the American people have never read a newspaper. Half never voted for president. One hopes it is the same half.”
– Gore Vidal
Both Edmund Burke and Thomas Carlyle adamantly concurred the “Reporters Gallery, the ‘fourth Estate’, was the most important branch of government.” This historical supposition has proven to be ambivalent. For when the press is used to spread propaganda and mistruths, it is a betrayal of their binding code as guardians of the truth. Journalists are not assassins, but conveyors of facts. How they choose to interrupt or transmit that is up to their discretion. And although the courts and government have damaged the rights of our free press, the ultimate decision to allow non-factual reporting to continue is their readership. They must learn to fear the loss of public confidence more than any government.
“The wrath of public opinion is mightier than any judiciary.”
– Norm Hills
“In journalism just one fact that is false prejudices the entire work. In contrast, in fiction one single fact that is true gives legitimacy to the entire work. That’s the only difference between the two. A novelist can do anything he wants so long as he makes people believe it.”
– Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Op-Ed: The liability of an un-credible free press
By William Haupt III / September 18, 2017 / No Comments
William Haupt III
William Haupt III is a retired professional journalist, citizen legislator in California for 40 plus years, and author. He got his start working to approve prop 13.
