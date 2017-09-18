Michigan in focus: Thousands of Michigan state workers would be affected by proposed reforms every year

Lansing State Journal: Thousands of Michigan state workers would be affected by proposed reforms every year

The Michigan Civil Service Commission meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and could be asked to consider a host of changes that would expand the commission’s power over state workers and limit which issues over which state employee unions can negotiate.

A strong showing of state employees is expected at that meeting after union officials said the changes would negatively affect each of their nearly 35,000 members.

Meanwhile, state Personnel Director Jan Winters, who first proposed the changes on Aug. 9, said the reforms would help overcome the current system’s “significant limits to agencies’ ability to organize, manage, and reward staff and to conduct operations efficiently and cost-effectively.”

So, how often do these issues really come up? True, all of the unionized employees would lose the right to negotiate over these issues, but how many of the state’s nearly 50,000 employees might be directly impacted by the issues themselves?

Detroit Free Press: 4 plans considered to bring auto insurance rate relief to Michiganders

Relief from the highest auto insurance rates in the nation took on a bigger sense of urgency last week.

From comments made by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette when he announced his run for governor to a plan offered by bipartisan group of lawmakers, calls to reform Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance rose to the top of the agenda.

Add the two newest entries to the insurance debate to efforts being made by Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, who is working with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to come up with a way to reduce rates across Michigan and especially in Detroit, where drivers can pay up to $3,000 a year for insurance.

Duggan has called astronomical auto insurance rates — Michigan is ranked highest in the nation — “the biggest scandal in the state.”

The Detroit News: Raczkowski, Epstein enter race to succeed Trott

Rocky Raczkowski, former majority floor leader of the Michigan House, on Monday became the first Republican to announce a campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Trott in the 11th District.

“I’m running, and, we’re going to win. Period,” Raczkowski said in a Facebook post.

“I am a conservative, God-fearing patriot that believes that a single person can still change the world for the better.”

Raczkowski, 48, of Troy is a decorated Iraq veteran and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He previously ran for Congress in 2010, unsuccessfully challenging then-Rep. Gary Peters, a Democrat, and in 2002 winning the GOP nomination to challenge then-Sen. Carl Levin.