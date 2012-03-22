New VA law helps criminalize ‘sniffles’ and invades privacy

By Carten Cordell | Virginia Statehouse News

ALEXANDRIA — Indiana resident Steve Wixson has discovered what more Virginians will soon find out: Allergies are more than uncomfortable. They might lead to a stretch in jail.

Wixson is an allergy sufferer and a loyal user of Claritin-D throughout spring and summer. Like a lot of pharmacies, the one in suburban Indianapolis where Wixson bought his Claritin-D tracks purchases of the remedy because it contains ephedrine.

Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine, a derivative, are legal drugs, but they’re also essential to the production of illegal methamphetamine.

Wixson figured his store would warn him before he inadvertently acquired more Claritin-D than legally allowed under state and federal laws.

He figured wrong.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2013, a new Virginia law will enhance government surveillance of such sales, linking state law enforcement to a real-time electronic catalog that records the sale of any drug containing ephedrine and shares buyer information with law enforcement in 18 other states.

Like prescription medications, the new Virginia law ought to come with a warning label. It creates a new criminal class of otherwise innocent consumers who, like Wixson, risk jail time because they’ve attempted to buy illegal quantities of the drug for legal use.

Privacy experts say it represents a dramatic expansion of government insight into the lives of ordinary people. And it’s unclear whether law enforcement — already strained by mission creep and budget cuts — can accommodate this new law.

The law was born in the Joint Commission on Health Care when the commission's chairman, Delegate Ben Cline, R-Amherst, Augusta, Bath and Rockbridge, learned about smurfing. That's the tactic that sophisticated meth bands use to collect ephedrine — going from store to store, buying up small quantities of the over-the-counter drugs to evade police suspicion.

Gov. Bob McDonnell signed the law March 13 authorizing the state to participate in the National Precursor Log Exchange, or NPLEx , program. NPLEx is a real-time electronic logging system used by pharmacies and monitored by law enforcement to prevent smurfing across state lines.

“The commission was very interested in taking action that would not put a burden on the consumer or the pharmacist, but something that would aid law enforcement through the use of technology,” he said.

West Virginia voted to participate in the NPLEx system this year, while states including Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, North and South Carolina also have signed on.

States have big incentives to participate in the NPLEx system. There’s no additional charge to the states because pharmaceutical companies producing the drugs pay for the service. And, of course, plugging into the NPLEx system allows politicians to say they’re doing something about methamphetamine use.

But what about innocent users like Wixson? They’re no longer innocent, of course.

Jim Acquisto, vice president of government affairs for , vice president of government affairs for Appriss Inc. , the Kentucky-based company that publishes the NPLEx software, is unapologetic about consumer anxiety.

“It doesn’t matter that I don’t make methamphetamine,” he said of consumers like Wixson. “It only matters that this is the law.”

Regardless of who or why the drug is being purchased, every sale will catalog the name, birth date, address and signature of the person buying the product.

Combat Methamphetamine Epic Act of 2005, established limits of 3.6 grams of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine in one visit, and no more than 9 grams in a month — about 15 to 30 tablets of allergy medications like Claritin-D or The federalof 2005, established limits of 3.6 grams of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine in one visit, and no more than 9 grams in a month — about 15 to 30 tablets of allergy medications like Claritin-D or Allegra-D

Privacy anxiety? We've got a pill for that, too

Some privacy advocates say NPLEx will allow Big Brother to peer even deeper into the lives of residents than the CMEA does, but without reducing the meth trade.

Lee Tien, senior staff attorney for the , senior staff attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation , a San Francisco-based digital rights group, said systems like NPLEx often produce immediate results, but those results often diminish over time as meth seekers find ways around the tracking systems.

“You always have to consider how accurate the data is and the security around these databases,” he said. “We are putting a lot of trust into Appriss, I think, that they are going to be maintaining accurate records and there won’t be spurious data introduced into it as well.”

Acquisto said the information NPLEx collects is stored in a secure database at Appriss’ Louisville headquarters and is closely monitored, since the company also maintains victim-notification and other law enforcement software.

“It is more private than it is in many states,” he said. “It is accessible only to the appropriate personnel at the store and to law enforcement who have a right, under federal law, to see this information without warrant or without any cause actually.”

Lillie Coney, associate director for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a Washington, D.C.-based privacy advocate, said NPLEx won’t stop enterprising smurfers from buying ephedrine.

“If someone is engaging in unlawful conduct, they are not going to be making it easy,” she said. “They will find weak links (in the system) to get to what they want. The people who will be greatly penalized are the ones trying to get medication because they are sick.”

Acquisto said NPLEx is not meant to incriminate lawful residents, but to draw law enforcement’s eye to people who are criminally purchasing the drugs in illegal quantities.

“The vast majority of people only buy three or four boxes a year, and they are just legitimate users,” he said. “When you have people that buy their limits continually, that is what you call a clue in law enforcement. Oftentimes those are the kinds of folks that necessitate further investigation.”

No silver bullet



Meth is problematic in Virginia, but its neighbors are waging a more savage battle.

Drug Enforcement Administration’s counted 167 labs busted in Virginia in 2011. At the same time, officials busted a combined 2,593 labs in five neighboring states — 1,130 in Tennessee alone. The report on meth lab incidents counted 167 labs busted in Virginia in 2011. At the same time, officials busted a combined 2,593 labs in five neighboring states — 1,130 in Tennessee alone.

Tennessee signed onto NPLEx in January after having had its own tracking system, the Tennessee Meth Information System.

Tommy Farmer, director of the , director of the Tennessee Methamphetamine Task Force , said systems like NPLEx can be helpful, but the new data — its management and analysis — also can be a burden for cash-strapped agencies.

“We are strained,” he said. “It’s kind of like somebody is hitting you in the head with a stick. Do you want them to stop or do you want to count the number of times they hit you?”

Farmer said simply tracking sales doesn’t address all smurfing schemes, such as identity theft, or another tactic he’s seen recently — college students enticed into purchasing the drugs for a price.

“It’s something that is alarming to us,” he said. “We have got college kids that think it is OK to buy Sudafed to get them some beer money on the weekend. Now I have got an 18, 19 or 20-year-old kid with no criminal history caught up in a conspiracy case.”

Farmer also said crunching the amount of information provided by NPLEx is a challenge, due to state budget cutbacks and reduced staff hours.

“Tracking the sales, there is no question (we value) when we get that opportunity,” Farmer said. “We just don’t have enough resources to chase them all.”

While NPLEx gives law enforcement good information on people attempting smurfing operations, Farmer said it is a drop in a very large bucket when it comes to stopping the meth trade.

“I don’t know if there is a silver bullet for this thing,” he said. “It is what it is, a tracking system.”