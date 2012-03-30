Cops say state database ‘does nothing to stop meth labs’

By Carten Cordell | Virginia Statehouse News

ALEXANDRIA — Virginia voted last month to join a 19-state database aimed at crushing the trade in crystal meth.

There’s just one problem with the National Precursor Log Exchange, or NPLEx, system: It doesn’t work.

NPLEx is supposed to track sales of over-the-counter ephedrine, a key ingredient in such common cold and allergy medications as Sudafed. Ephedrine is also critical to the production of crystal meth.

But law enforcement officials in states where meth use is most virulent say electronic tracking doesn't prevent the spread of meth labs or stop the illegal use of ephedrine.

“It does nothing to stop meth labs,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, of electronic tracking.

While capturing the sensitive, personal information of consumers, who buy these medications, for use by law enforcement in 19 states, NPLEx sometimes snags innocent consumers. It may even hamper law enforcement, inundating cops with useless data that distracts them from more critical work.

Oklahoma was among the first in the nation to adopt an electronic tracking system, like NPLEx, in 2005. Woodward said the Oklahoma Pseudoephedrine Tracking System mirrors many of NPLEx’s features, but has not slowed the tidal wave of meth labs statewide.

“Last year alone, our system blocked 76,000 sales, but our meth labs continue to go through the roof,” Woodward said. “That is what we have tried to tell people who want to use NPLEx. It does nothing.”

According to federal Drug Enforcement Administration reports, meth lab busts dropped in Oklahoma to 237 in 2005 from 679 the previous year. However, after three years of declines, meth lab busts began to rise again. In 2011, Oklahoma recorded 916 lab busts.

Woodward said meth addicts are simply bypassing the tracking system’s limits on the amount of ephedrine an individual can buy by enticing multiple people to buy under the legal limit, an act known as “smurfing.”

“They are not hitting their limits, so there is nothing to stop them from doing that,” he said. “In Tulsa, where our biggest meth lab problem is, one box of Sudafed is selling on the street for $50. So some of these people that are smurfing are buying that one box. They’re not even meth cooks. They just need quick cash.”

He added that a November sting operation on smurfing outside 20 Oklahoma pharmacies netted 334 arrests in 16 hours.

“We could literally do that every day in Oklahoma,” Woodward said, “but it is not stopping meth labs.”

The NPLEx system of which Virginia is now a part has its supporters.

“It works out fantastic for us,” said Don Payton, coordinator of the Clandestine Lab Program in Illinois, which adopted the NPLEx system in 2009. “What we are seeing is the number pills being used in meth labs, prior to having a way to track and stop the sales, was much larger than it is now. It was not uncommon to see 2,000 pills used in a meth cook back in 2005. Right now, we are seeing a lot smaller labs with 100 to 200 pills being cooked up at a time.”

Payton added that NPLEx helps pharmacies by creating an electronic log rather than forcing them to deal with cumbersome paper records that are difficult to compile and sift through for information.

“They like it because it keeps them compliant with the (state) sales law,” he said. “Back in 2006 and 2007, when we were running through our old paper system, it would take days and days to go track down these paper logs at each pharmacy. Now it is just a one-stop shop. Electronically, they are all right there.”

One of the other features of the NPLEx system is the blocking of sales exceeding the legal amount allotted to an individual. The software sends a warning to a pharmacy when someone hits their legal limit and also logs those blocks to build a further pattern of possible smurfing.

That’s likely to stop someone with the sniffles. But meth addicts have an easy workaround, said Tommy Farmer, Tennessee Meth Task Force commander. More ephedrine gets out on the street through multiple smurfers buying under their limit.

NPLEx is provided free to the states through the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, or CHPA, a pharmaceutical trade organization.

Even free, it’s not worth the price, some law enforcement officials say.

“You take one of their numbers,” Farmer said of an NPLEx news release. “They said in January there were 4,993 blocked sales in the state of Tennessee. Of that, they blocked 12,000 grams of pseudoephedrine from going out on the streets and being converted into methamphetamine.

“What that doesn’t say is there were 311,000 grams of pseudoephedrine sold in January alone” despite the system, Fisher said. “That is the equivalent of manufacturing 686 pounds of methamphetamine.”

Nor does the news release note that the 4,993 people who “were blocked from buying those 12,000 grams were already able to buy 15,000 boxes before they got blocked,” Fisher noted. “So they can buy up to their maximum amount, then it stops them. “

While 19 states have adopted NPLEx and more are looking to follow, Fisher said they will face the same lab problems they have now.

“Everywhere they have got electronic tracking, it has not worked and it will not work,” Fisher said. “In my mind, it is another incremental tool to delay the inevitable.”

For some law enforcement, that means making ephedrine available by prescription only. Woodward said Oklahoma’s state police would support that measure, but said legislators working with pharmaceutical companies would oppose it.

“The drug companies — not law enforcement — want NPLEx,” he said. “They are selling it as an alternative to prescription pseudoephedrine. For states that don’t have tracking, it will track who is buying it, but it doesn’t show they have committed a crime. Nobody ever knows whether I am going to take that box and go cook meth or if I have got a head cold.”

Only Mississippi and Oregon have made ephedrine a prescription-only drug.

Marshall Fuller, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, said law enforcement looked into logging systems, but found the most effective method was to reduce access to the drugs after talking to police in Kentucky, home of the NPLEx system.

“Kentucky was up nearly 1,000 labs (seized),” said Fuller. “The NPLEx folks were telling me that is because this is a tool to help us find them. But the police were telling me, ‘We’re not using that. We don’t have to have that to find (meth labs). We are finding them because of domestic violence cases, people calling in and all the usual stuff. We use it afterward to bolster the case.’”

Mississippi moved ephedrine to prescription-only in 2010 and, Fisher said, saw dramatic drops in the number of labs seized by police. The DEA has reported that lab seizures in Mississippi have fallen to 259 in 2011 from 698 the year before. With supply cut off, Fisher said, smurfers have begun going to neighboring states to buy ephedrine.

Alabama is now debating legislation that would sell ephedrine only in licensed pharmacies and require Mississippi residents to present a prescription to buy ephedrine-based products in Alabama.

Oklahoma is weighing legislation that would put it on the NPLEx service.

“Even though you have got a list of everybody who has bought a pill today, how do you decide who is committing a crime?” he asked.

“Unless you have got officers sitting in the parking lots with binoculars and doing live surveillance on every one these live transactions, which we do in Oklahoma. We do these sting operations, but you can’t do that every day at every pharmacy in every state. It’s a nightmare.”

