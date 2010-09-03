Questions raised over Gumm’s work for the Choctaws

By ANDREW W. GRIFFIN

Oklahoma Watchdog, editor

Posted: September 3, 2010

[email protected]

OKLAHOMA CITY – Questions have been raised about Sen. Jay Paul Gumm’s expense reports and his connection to the Choctaw Nation, which is in much of his Senate district.

A source in southeastern Oklahoma, who wanted to remain anonymous, has done some thorough research on Gumm’s expenditures.

“A lot of people who are community leaders are thinking that he has served his purpose,” the source said. “From what I’ve heard, they’re kind of tired of him, although I don’t think you’ll get anyone to say that on the record.”

Oklahoma Watchdog contacted the Choctaw Nation and inquired about Gumm’s work with the tribe. Spokeswoman Judy Allen explained that Gumm had been hired “seven or eight years ago” as a marketing specialist in connection to Choctaw Management Service Enterprise. Allen said the tribal officials had been impressed with Gumm’s role as a director for the Durant Chamber of Commerce and his role in getting a Big Lots distribution center in Durant.

“Because of all of that wonderful background, he’s involved with us in marketing and as an advisor … and he’s working with us on water strategy,” Allen said.

In recent months, there has been much reported on water usage and southeastern Oklahoma’s plentiful water sources, like Sardis Lake.

Asked specifically about Gumm’s role and how much he is paid annually, Allen replied, “I’m not privy to that information.”

When Oklahoma Watchdog spoke with Gumm on the phone on a recent afternoon, we asked him if he had a contract with the Choctaws that he could provide.

“I’m not comfortable re leasing private work documents between me and my employer,” Gumm said. “I’ve worked with them since 2004 and I’ve done everything that is required of me” in regards to release of financial records.

Asked whether the Choctaws were pleased with his work on the recent issue involving Sardis Lake and water from his district being sent north to the state’s urban centers, Gumm did not really answer the question.

Oklahoma Watchdog requested that we be given an opportunity to meet with the senator at his office here in Oklahoma City. He said he would not be back in the area for a while. It was clear that he was not interested in meeting with this reporter to further discuss these issues.

The anonymous source in Gumm’s district, who has been following the senator’s record, said he was surprised a Choctaw representative even mentioned Gumm’s role.

And noting Gumm’s reluctance to be open and transparent about how much the Choctaws are paying him, the source said Gumm should have no problem “outlining how he has been paid.”

“He is a state senator and he is supposed to be representing all the people of his district,” the source said, adding, “A lot of people are beginning to think Gumm is really out for himself.”

The source points to Gumm’s campaign contributions from his previous election where he was unopposed. Records show that he has depleted that war chest and now that he is running against a Republican and is now looking for donations, people are reportedly saying, ‘What happened to that money we gave to you the last time? You ran unopposed.”

Added the source: “A lot of average people … everybody knows and they kind of smile and wink. A lot of people who are community leaders are of the opinion that he has served his purpose. A lot of folks are trying to distance themselves from him.”

The source notes the old, faded signs that have been peppered throughout the district, indicating a lack of campaign funds.

And regarding the Sardis Lake “water war,” the source said, “the impression here is we lost it.”

Copyright 2010 Oklahoma Watchdog