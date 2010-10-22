Murder or suicide? ‘Garvin County 3’ attracts national attention

By ANDREW W. GRIFFIN

Oklahoma Watchdog, editor

Posted: October 22, 2010

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – In this south-central Oklahoma town, probably best known for its Toy and Action Figure museum, there is a dark cloud of suspicion and what some say is an ongoing cover-up related to three deaths in Garvin County that, while officially ruled suicides, may in fact be homicides.

Visiting Garvin County this week, walking around Pauls Valley in particular, that sense of suspicion and even paranoia seemed to be in the air. It was as if the truth was seeking to come out and there were mysterious forces keeping that from happening. This story coming out of Garvin County appeared to be far more substantial than we had originally suspected.

At the core of the story is Susan Murphy Milano, a nationally-recognized domestic-violence expert and writer.

Over the past week, Murphy Milano has spent time in Garvin County talking to the families of the victims, gathering documents and information and trying to generally “lay low” as she has been threatened with violence and followed in cars by persons unknown.

She has also been vocal about her investigation, spurred by the victim’s families, talking to whatever media would take her calls or talk to her in person.

For those unfamiliar with what has been going on in Garvin County, it all seems to begin a decade ago with the “suicide” of a beautiful young woman, 23-year-old Chanda Turner.

As has been reported in numerous places, Turner was at home in Pauls Valley when she was reported shot to death on the morning of July 21, 2000.

And while the Medical Examiner investigator John Miller ruled Turner’s death a suicide, there was more evidence on the scene that pointed to something more sinister.

As Murphy Milano explains it, there were crime-scene photos showing blood throughout the inside of the home, as well as bloody sheets and a bloody mattress. The sheets, however, appeared to have disappeared. The boyfriend, who claimed to have slept through her suicide, and found her outside, was said to have had scratches on his body while Turner’s body clearly was covered in bruises, indicating she fought for her life. There was also evidence of a struggle, with broken furniture in the home.

Two other “suicides” are believed to be homicides as well – Sheila Deviney of Maysville and Tom Horton of Wynnewood – and Murphy Milano is calling them the “Garvin County 3.”

Murphy Milano first spoke with Oklahoma Watchdog earlier this week saying that she had been told by someone that if she came to Garvin County, she would “leave in a body bag.”

“These are murders,” Murphy Milano said without hesitation. “I’ve come here and been threatened. I’ve got Facebook pages and blogs going so people know what I’m doing.”

Murphy Milano, whose expertise in intimate-partner violence and its victims, has written books on the subject and has had requests from all over the country from folks seeking her support and expertise on this awful-but-all-too-real topic. She travels the nation helping victims of intimate-partner violence that they don’t have to endure the pain.

And with Murphy Milano taking a serious look at these deaths, she’s come away convinced that they are unsolved murders, not suicides. She also believes justice has so far been denied the victims and their families, she was compelled to come to Garvin County and gather information, including documents she says has not been previously made public.

“It doesn’t matter if the certificates say they’re a suicide,” she said. “I’ve found more stuff, solid evidence.”

Nearly a decade after Turner’s death, she got an autopsy – something that was not done in 2000 – and the Medical Examiner, Dr. Collie Trant, was in the midst of ruling that Turner did not die of a suicide, rather, he ruled it a homicide. Curiously, though, soon after Trant’s ruling, he was fired from his job as ME. The paperwork he was filling out ruling it a homicide was never completed, as a result of his firing.

Oklahoma Watchdog contacted Trant this week seeking comment and he said he would comment if his attorney gave him the go-ahead. That has not yet happened, however.

Meanwhile, Murphy Milano, during her own investigation in Garvin County, has revealed that all the crime scenes were contaminated, with items removed and missing.

“(Turner) did not have a life-threatening injury,” Murphy Milano said, recalling the documents that recorded information about Turner’s death. “They had 35 muinutes and the hospital was six minutes away.”

Murphy Milano said in all her years of doing these sorts of investigations she has never felt her life was in danger as much as she believes it has been since arriving in Garvin County.

To make sure supporters and folks concerned about her welfare could know where she is, Murphy Milano has been making daily calls and reports to The Roth Show radio program and updating her social media websites.

Meanwhile, the father of Chanda Turner, Joe Turner, told Oklahoma Watchdog that while his daughter’s story has received some coverage in local, state and national media, more coverage is needed.

“She was shot in the chest,” Joe Turner said. “They said it was self-inflicted.”

But after seeing the bruises and defense wounds on her lifeless body, the Turner family knew there was more to this story regardless of the expert opinion that Chanda Turner committed suicide.

Joe Turner called the atmosphere in this “tight-knit community” against him and his family as being “hostile.”

But the Turner family has their supporters and they feel that the truth will come out eventually.

“In my opinion these are cover-ups. The truth is coming out and they are trying to intimidate us and keep the truth from coming out. It’s sad that it is so difficult to get some justice,” Joe Turner said.

Joe Turner said that after his attorney, Oklahoma City-based Jaye Mendros, got a court order to get the autopsy performed, Dr. Trant ruled it a homicide, amending the former ruling of suicide.

The Medical Examiner’s office, Joe Turner said, has been unresponsive to their concerns. They still won’t talk about Trant’s dismissal

There are a lot of strange things, unanswered questions and other issues that concern the Turner family and their supporters.

Meanwhile, the family of Sheila Deviney, the second “suicide” victim, says that their daughter was clearly murdered in January 2004. They recalled that day saying she dropped off her children at school and came back. It was then, while at home, she was somehow subdued and with flammable material put around her trailer home in rural Maysville, Okla., and burned her alive, according to her family.

Susan Deviney, Sheila’s mo ther, said her daughter had gone through a custody battle with her ex-husband.

At a website called sheiladeviney.org, it states that Deviney married the a football player in her hometown of Maysville and “after receiving an unprovoked beating while holding a child in her arms, Sheila Deviney chose to break the cycle of violence and she left her husband.”

However, when she tried to secure the child support she was owed, Deviney was threatened and told she would be “burned out” and “no one would know the difference.”

On that fateful morning, Deviney’s body was found “burned beyond recognition” and the Fire Marshal’s investigation noted that it was an “accidental house fire” despite others noting that the fire started in three different spots in the trailer. OSBI, meanwhile, later admitted that “ignitable fluid” was noted in cloth and carpet samples near her body.

Susan Deviney said a propane inspector for the state who had investigated numerous fires for reasons of liability said “that’s no accidental house fire,” and showed the Deviney family three spots where accelerants had been used.

But by the time the family had gotten it together enough to start asking real questions, the ex-husband and friends and neighbors had demolished the ruins of the home and made it look as if no trailer had ever been there, since it was ruled accidental by the Fire Marshal.

As noted in a January 2005 article in The Oklahoman, a friend told reporter Ron Jackson that Deviney had been scared prior to her death, saying “she was being followed by a white car whenever she took the kids to school.”

When Susan Deviney is asked about whether the authorities have helped her, now that new information is coming forward, she says District Attorney Greg Mashburn “kind of wants to avoid us.”

As they told investigative reporters from The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World “OSBI has ‘demonized’ and treated them as ‘hostile’ because of their relentless quest to see the case solved.”

The story added that the Deviney’s are “disheartened and disillusioned.”

And when asked what she thinks the motivation of local and state authorities would be to not do a thorough investigation, Susan Deviney suggests it’s financial.

“I think they rule as many as they can ‘suicide’ and ‘accident’ to save the state money,” she told this online newspaper. “If it’s ruled that, it’s done and nobody touches it.”

In late August, an outraged group of Garvin County business owners and others have put up a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for Deviney’s murder.

While Oklahoma Watchdog was in Pauls Valley this week, a poster of Deviney and the $50,000 reward was prominently posted on the window in front of the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat building. It would appear that the local media is sympathetic to the Garvin County 3. In fact while talking to several Daily Democrat reporters, one of them was looking at a copy of Murphy Milano’s new book: Time’s Up: A Guide On How to Leave and Survive Abusive and Stalking Relationships.

Oklahoma Watchdog did not speak with the family of Tom Horton, but an online video, features friends, family and supporters of a new investigation into his self-inflicted shooting death in December 2009 in Wynnewood.

As KFOR.com reported in 2009, a suicide note, said to have been written by Horton, is said to be a forgery. However, OSBI and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office both ruled it a suicide, with OSBI noting the crime scene had been contaminated by people having “tromped all over it.”

And Shannon Kile, a former student of Horton’s, told KFOR that “(a)bsolutely he was murdered. The evidence we have shows a clear motive, means and opportunity. There’s a clear suspect.”

The story notes that Horton’s son was home the day he died and that he declined to be interviewed for their story.

Meanwhile, Susan Murphy Milano said that since she has arrived in Garvin County things have been “quiet” and that talking to The Roth Show every night has “helped tremendously.”

New documents and evidence related to some of the deaths are en route to a Cold Case Unit in Atlanta, Ga. where they will be examined, Murphy Milano said.

An outside investigation is warranted, she said and she also noted that with the new evidence she is confident justice is coming to Garvin County.

“We need to get a special prosecutor in here,” Murphy Milano said. “That’s the bottom line. There is a pattern of conduct in all three cases … corruption … I feel very good about this.”

There is pressure on Garvin County Sheriff Steve Brooks to take the cases seriously. He has said publicly that the he would reinvestigate the cases if the victim’s family’s came forward and requested he do that. However, he has not done so, according to family members and those looking into the cases.

Oklahoma Watchdog stopped by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and asked to speak with Sheriff Brooks. While they appeared to indicate he was there and they would get him, they came back five minutes later and said he was not available and weren’t sure where he had disappeared off to. A business card was left with Brooks’ secretary and a request was made that he call this reporter when he returned. He has not yet made that call.

Talking to Garvin County sheriff candidate Larry Rhodes, a former Oklahoma City Police Department captain and Garvin County native, he said the Garvin County 3 cases concern him and that if he is elected sheriff he will take a look at all the evidence and even when a suicide is the ruling, all evidence needs to be thoroughly examined.

“When law enforcement tackles a major case they should do it right and do it right the first time,” Rhodes said, adding, “You don’t want an unsolved homicide on the books.”

Later in the week that Oklahoma Watchdog began looking into the Garvin County 3 mystery, Murphy Milano was scheduled to appear at a book signing at Hastings in Norman. We arrived at the scheduled time and she wasn’t there. We later found out she left Pauls Valley quite suddenly. Talking to her, after a day of traveling home, Murphy Milano told us that new and explosive information about one of the Garvin County 3 cases came to her and it required her to leave a few days early. She told Oklahoma Watchdog that she would keep this reporter up-to-date on any new information.

For more information on the Garvin County 3 go to www.justiceforthedead.com or www.theeleventhcommandment.org.

