JCCC: Copyright vs. Open Records of Open Meetings

The online video of the June 17, 2010 Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meeting started with a new 9-second copyright notice.

Since Feb. 2008 all but one of the videos of the JCCC Trustees meetings ended with a simple copyright notice, such as “© 2010” without any indication of ownership or reserved rights.

Controversy at recent JCCC Trustee meetings may explain this new copyright notice.

At the May 20 JCCC meeting two controversial topics were discussed by members of the public during the “Petitions and Communications” sections of the meeting. We wrote news stories about these topics and downloaded and edited video from the JCCC server to help explain them:

At the June 17 JCCC meeting four individuals spoke during the “Petitions and Communications” section and discussed the same controversial topics from the May meeting. The video of these individuals can be seen on the JCCC site at the following approximate times:

2:40 through 14:50

1:16:10 through 1:22:11

In the first segment mentioned above, Ed Hayes (at 6:57 in the video) said his group wanted “the rule of law followed in America” while Kathy Brown (at 10:09 in the video) talked about “speech suppression” in her complaint against JCCC.

On June 26 JCCC placed a public response on YouTube but without any copyright notice: JCCC President Responds to Kathy Brown.

JCCC attorney Mark Ferguson explains why the new copyright notice was added to the online video of Board meetings:

The Board meetings have always been copyrighted and are not intended for commercial or private distribution or publication. However, of late, it has come to the attention of the College that these meetings are being posted on YouTube and portions of the meetings posted on other … blogs, sites and social media sites. Some of these sites, take only portions of the public meeting and post them and some of these sites may have a commercial and/or political purpose. Just because something is made available, does not give the general public the opportunity to re-broadcast the meeting, or select portions of the meeting, without the consent of the College. The Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act are separate and distinct laws from issues implicated by Copyright Laws. The following statement is found on YouTube: “Important: Do not upload any TV shows, music videos, music concerts, or commercials without permission unless they consist entirely of content you created yourself.”

But who owns the video of JCCC Trustee meetings? The Trustees, or the citizens of Johnson County and Kansas?

What about the conflict between this new copyright notice and the Kansas Open Records Act about a meeting governed by the Kansas Open Meetings Act?

Carl Malamud, a national public domain advocate, currently known for his public.resource.org foundation, explained the intersection of copyright and government publications:

There are two general rules about copyright: 1. Nothing the federal government does has copyright (with a couple of exceptions). 2. “The law” has no copyright at any level, state, federal or county … that means things like municipal ordinances, state laws, executive regulations have no copyright. That’s the general rule. So, it is theoretically possible (although very bad public policy) to restrict access to non-law things that are done at the local level.

Mike Kautsch, KU Law professor, said Kansas has a copyright /open record conflict in our online statutes:

…you may be interested in the copyright notice that accompanies Kansas Statutes online. For an ironic example, see KS 45-216, which declares that public records generally shall be open in Kansas, at http://www.kslegislature.org/legsrv-statutes/getStatute.do?number=19510 One might reasonably assume that this statutory provision on open records is in the public domain. Yet, a copyright notice appears below KS 45-216, which would seem to prevent any copying of the provision without permission from the State of Kansas. To be sure, some legal analysts take the position that state and local governments cannot copyright their works. The U.S. Copyright Office, in its internal operating manual, called “Compendium II,” has said, “judicial opinions, administrative rulings, legislative enactments, public ordinances, and similar official legal documents are not copyrightable for reasons of public policy. This applies to such works whether they are Federal, State, or local as well as to those of foreign governments.” Nevertheless, state and local governments have laid claim to copyright for years. According to an account of testimony at a 1992 Congressional hearing, “State and local governments are aggressively asserting copyright over their works … The disadvantage of state and local government copyright claims, however, is that officials may attempt to use copyright to assert tight control over information. They may deny the press and public access to government works or dictate how the works can be used. Citizens need to be vigilant and oppose unduly restrictive use of copyright by state and local officials. In Kansas, one who requests access to government information should be prepared to invoke the state Open Records Act. In KS 45-216, the act makes clear that, as a matter of public policy, “public records shall be open for inspection by any person unless otherwise provided by this act, and this act shall be liberally construed and applied to promote such policy.”

Doug Anstaett, Executive Director of the Kansas Press Association, disagrees with JCCC’s copyright approach to a video of an open meeting:

The arrogance of those in positions of leadership at Johnson County Community College never ceases to amaze me. To think that a public body would record their meetings and then require the public to get their written permission to utilize them is a clear illustration of why government is held in such low regard.

JCCC attorney Mark Ferguson thinks the college can control how online video of the board meetings can be used by the public:

Just because something is subject to KORA and KOMA does not provide carte blanche authority to use the information for any purpose and in any way desired by the public. KORA and KOMA permit the restrictions on the use of public information (i.e., commercial use, etc.).

Ferguson even claims JCCC would have rights to recordings made by citizens at Board meetings:

The fact that a citizen makes their own audio or video of the JCCC Board of Trustees meeting does not change the content or grant the person recording some unrestricted license to use the material in any way he/she desires.

Gavin Young, the Communications Director for Kansas Attorney General Six said “they [JCCC] certainly have the right to copyright the video” but the AG’s office “wouldn’t have any opinion on it until there was some conflict as to whether or not usage was permitted or denied.” Young added: “the copyrighting … does not on the surface exempt it from the open records act.”

There was no response to a request for comments from the Johnson County District Attorney‘s office.

How soon will there be a test case in this conflict between JCCC’s copyright claim and the Kansas statutes about open meetings and open records?

Another Johnson County government makes no copyright claims on the videos of their meetings. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners streams video of their meetings and provides an online archive. A review of several recent county commission meetings shows no copyright notices at the beginning or end of their meeting videos.

